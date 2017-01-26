

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's unemployment rate increased more-than-expected in December, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Thursday.



The jobless rate climbed to 6.5 percent in December from 6.2 percent in the previous month. Economists had expected the rate to rise to 6.3 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.7 percent.



The number of unemployed people rose to 337,000 in December from 328,000 in November. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 345,000.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate held steady at 6.9 percent in December.



At the same time, the employment rate dropped to 66.4 percent in December from 67.3 percent a month earlier.



