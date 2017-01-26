ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- Latha Ganeshan, the CEO and founder of Zywie, has been named a 2017 Innovation Award Winner by Georgia Bio, the state's life science industry association. The Georgia Innovation Award honors the department, institution, company or individuals who are forging new ground by thinking outside traditional paradigms to create unique technology.

Zywie is a medtech company that uses technology to improve the early detection and precise remote monitoring of patients with cardiovascular disease (CVD). ZywiePro, the company's next-generation cardiac remote monitoring system, leverages mobile and cloud technology to detect cardiovascular arrhythmias in patients in a more timely, accurate and cost-effective manner than alternative monitoring systems.

"Georgia is truly a global leader in health, and we are so honored to be among the elite innovators recognized by Georgia Bio," said Latha Ganeshan, CEO and Founder of Zywie. "We have been able to help physicians save the lives of more than a dozen patients to date, and my hope is that this recognition helps us bring the solution to more physicians and their patients."

Each year Georgia Bio recognizes achievement and honors excellence in the life sciences industry in Georgia, bringing together nearly 300 of the state's life sciences industry leaders at its Awards Dinner. The Awards Ceremony is a celebration of the contribution and achievements of Georgia, a moment to pause and reflect on the industry's legacy.

Zywie and Ganeshan will receive the award at the 2017 Georgia Bio Awards Dinner which will take place Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 6:00 pm at the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North.

Zywie is revolutionizing cardiac remote monitoring with its innovative solution that improves patient care and value to the physician.

About 610,000 people die of heart disease in the United States every year-that's 1 in every 4 deaths. With the growing number of CVD patients every year, a better system needed to be created to support not only these ever increasing numbers but also to provide a better tool for physicians and their staff.

Zywie helps physicians efficiently and accurately diagnose and treat their patients' many heart-related problems. By giving physicians detailed diagnostic insight into the cardiovascular health of their patients, ZywiePro empowers physicians to provide more personalized and effective patient care.

Zywie recently received double honors at the 2016 Health IT Leadership Summit in Atlanta, winning the Intel Innovation Award competition and the Phoenix Award for Startup Company of the Year from the Metro Atlanta Chamber.

About Zywie

Zywie (zi-wee) is a medtech company focused on the early detection and precise remote monitoring of patients with cardiovascular disease. The company's end-to-end platform, the ZywiePro solution, uses FDA cleared technology to provide physicians with a trusted, cost-effective solution for remote electrocardiogram monitoring. www.zywie.healthcare

Media Contact:

Alex Armstrong

Alex.armstrong@zywie.healthcare

678-514-3159



