ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- Georgia Health Information Network (GaHIN), the statewide health information exchange (HIE), announced that HealtHIE Georgia, an HIE serving rural Georgia healthcare providers, is now connected to its network, enabling greater access to electronic health information.

During Phase One of the project, HealtHIE Georgia connected two hospitals, Dorminy Medical Center and Jeff Davis Hospital, and 20 clinics to GaHIN. Phase Two will add six more hospital facilities and numerous providers.

"Empowering the rural hospitals and practices by focusing on building the foundation for care coordination will increase communication among providers, facilitating appropriate care while reducing duplication, with the goal to reduce costs and improve health outcomes," said Mark Renfro, Executive Director of HealtHIE Georgia.

"HealtHIE Georgia is playing a critical role in bringing technology parity to traditionally under-served rural areas," said Dr. Denise Hines, Executive Director of GaHIN. "We are very pleased that through GaHIN, we can extend these providers' connection throughout Georgia and beyond, empowering physicians at the point of care with real-time access to longitudinal patient records."

The HealtHIE Georgia and GaHIN partnership greatly expands the potential for statewide provider communication and collaboration to help improve patient care, reduce potential medication and medical errors, streamline workflow and cut administrative costs. It also enables physicians to spend more one-on-one time with patients instead of tracking down records.

About Georgia Health Information Network

Georgia Health Information Network (GaHIN) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a healthier Georgia by facilitating the use and secure exchange of electronic health information so providers have the information they need at the point of care. The result is improved quality of care, better health outcomes and reductions in cost. GaHIN's two products, GeorgiaDirect (powered by Medicity) and Georgia ConnectedCare (powered by Truven Health Analytics) connect providers statewide and nationally and are free for credentialed, authorized Georgia users. www.gahin.org

About HealtHIE Georgia

HealtHIE Georgia Corporation is a network of rural Georgia hospitals and their physician communities working to improve patient care through health information technology. The network focuses on ways to build capacity and a network infrastructure that enables its participants to coordinate care and increase access to care for rural communities. www.healthiegeorgia.org

