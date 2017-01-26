CHARLOTTE, NC--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - Park Sterling Corporation (NASDAQ: PSTB), the holding company for Park Sterling Bank, today released unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the fourth quarter of 2016. Highlights at and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016 include:

Three Month Highlights

Net income of $5.3 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to $6.3 million, or $0.12 per share, in the quarter ended September 30, 2016

Adjusted net income, which excludes merger-related expenses and gain on sale of securities, was $7.3 million, or $0.14 per share, and was equal to the third quarter

Merger-related costs were $3.0 million, an increase of $1.5 million from the third quarter, due to final First Capital Bancorp, Inc. ("First Capital") merger costs associated with the consolidation of our operations center and a Richmond branch

Noninterest income increased $398 thousand from a strong third quarter; with continued growth in deposit service charges, exceptional capital markets income and a decline in mortgage banking income

Noninterest expenses totaled $25.0 million, an increase of $3.9 million from the prior quarter

Adjusted noninterest expenses, which excludes merger-related costs, increased $2.4 million from the prior quarter reflecting in part a $1.5 million loss on an interest rate hedge on variable rate debt repaid during the quarter

Income tax expense declined to an effective rate of 22% due a $798 thousand benefit associated with the early adoption of ASU 2016-09, Stock-based Compensation

Average loans, excluding loans held for sale, showed steady growth at an 10% annualized growth rate from the prior quarter

Total average deposits increased $30 million or 5% annualized from the prior quarter

Credit quality remained strong

Capital levels remained strong with Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.98%

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on common shares of $0.04 per share (January 2017)

Twelve Month Highlights

Net income increased $3.3 million from 2015 to a record $19.9 million, or $0.38 per share

Adjusted net income, which excludes merger-related expenses and gain or loss on sale of securities, was $27.2 million compared to $17.8 million in 2015, an increase of $9.4 million or 53%, and adjusted earnings per share increased to $0.52 from $0.40 in 2015, an increase of 29%

These results include the acquisition of First Capital which was completed on January 1, 2016

"We are very pleased with Park Sterling's results for the 2016 fourth quarter and full year which continue to confirm the attractiveness of a regional community bank that delivers high quality products and services through exceptionally talented and experienced in-market banking professionals," said Jim Cherry, Chief Executive Officer. "Our distinctive value proposition is clearly resonating with customers. They are embracing our capabilities and rewarding us with strong growth in loans, deposits and revenue, which enables us to deliver increasing earnings and returns for our shareholders, while offering an engaging work environment for our employees."

Financial Results

Income Statement -- Three Months Ended December 31, 2016

Park Sterling reported net income of $5.3 million, or $0.10 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2016 ("2016Q4"). This compares to net income of $6.3 million, or $0.12 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2016 ("2016Q3") and net income of $3.8 million, or $0.09 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2015 ("2015Q4"). The decrease in net income from 2016Q3 resulted from increases in net interest income and noninterest income, a decrease in income tax expense, offset by increases in noninterest expense. The increase in net income from 2015Q4 resulted from an increase in net interest income, offset by an increase in noninterest expenses, reflecting the inclusion of First Capital, which was completed on January 1, 2016.

Park Sterling reported adjusted net income, which excludes merger-related expenses and gain or loss on sale of securities, of $7.3 million, or $0.14 per share, in 2016Q4. This compares to adjusted net income of $7.3 million, or $0.14 per share, in 2016Q3 and adjusted net income of $4.8 million, or $0.11 per share, in 2015Q4. Compared to 2016Q3, the level of adjusted net income reflects higher levels of both net interest income and noninterest income partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense and a reduction in income tax expense associated with the adoption of ASU 2016-09. Compared to 2015Q3, the increase in adjusted net income reflects higher net interest income and noninterest income, partially offset by increased noninterest expense, reflecting the inclusion of First Capital.

Net interest income totaled $26.6 million in 2016Q4, which represents a $768 thousand, or 3%, increase from $25.8 million in 2016Q3 and a $6.6 million, or 33%, increase from $20 million in 2015Q4. Average total earning assets increased $49.1 million in 2016Q4 to $2.95 billion, compared to $2.90 billion in 2016Q3 and increased $696.1 million, or 31%, compared to $2.25 billion in 2015Q4. The increase in average total earning assets in 2016Q4 from 2016Q3 included an increase in average loans (including loans held for sale) of $57.8 million, or 9.8% annualized, a decrease in average marketable securities of $15.7 million, and an increase in average other interest-earning assets of $7.0 million. The increase in average total earning assets in 2016Q4 from 2015Q4 resulted primarily from a $700.2 million, or 41%, increase in average loans (including loans held for sale) as a result of both organic growth and the merger with First Capital, a $19.8 million, or 4%, decrease in average marketable securities and a $16.5 million, or 37%, increase in average other earning assets.

Net interest margin was 3.58% in 2016Q4, representing a 4 basis point increase from 3.54% in 2016Q3 and a 6 basis point increase from 3.52% in 2015Q4. The increase in net interest margin from 2016Q3 resulted primarily from a 2 basis point increase in yield on investment securities resulting from a bond called at a premium to book value, a 1 basis point increase from accretion on acquired loans, a 2 basis point increase caused by the collection of interest on non accruing loans, and a 1 basis point decrease in net margin compression. The increase in net interest margin from 2015Q4 was significantly impacted by the merger with First Capital which was completed on January 1, 2016. The change was primarily driven by a 16 basis point increase in the yield on interest-earning assets, offset by a 7 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits and an increase in the cost of borrowed funds. In addition, the net interest margin in 2016Q4 benefitted from a $157.9 million increase in noninterest-bearing deposits from 2015Q4.

The Company reported $550 thousand of provision expense in 2016Q4, compared to $642 thousand of provision recorded in 2016Q3, and $409 thousand of provision recorded in 2015Q4. Allowance for loan loss levels increased to 0.50% of total loans at 2016Q4 compared to 0.49% at 2016Q3.

Noninterest income totaled $5.8 million in 2016Q4, compared to $5.4 million in 2016Q3 and increased $1.3 million, or 29%, compared to $4.5 million in 2015Q4. Compared to 2016Q3, service charges on deposit accounts and income from capital markets activities increased by $90 thousand and $390 thousand, respectively. In addition, increased BOLI income and the absence of FDIC loss share indemnification asset activity increased noninterest income by $131 thousand and $139 thousand respectively. Offsetting these increases was a $250 thousand decrease in mortgage banking income caused by a decline in the year-end pipeline from record levels in 2016Q3. The increase in noninterest income from 2015Q3 reflects the impact of the First Capital merger, higher service charges on deposit accounts and increases in capital markets income and income from bank owned-life insurance, partially offset by lower wealth management income.

Noninterest expense increased $3.9 million, or 19%, to $25.0 million in 2016Q4 compared to $21.3 million in 2016Q3, and compared to $18.4 million in 2015Q4. Adjusted noninterest expenses, which exclude merger-related expenses ($3.0 million in 2016Q4, $1.5 million in 2016Q3 and $1.4 million in 2015Q4), increased $2.4 million, or 12%, to $22.0 million in 2016Q4 compared to $19.6 million in 2016Q3, and increased $5.1 million, or 30%, compared to $17.0 million in 2015Q4. The increase in adjusted noninterest expenses from 2016Q3 was due primarily to a $1.5 million loss on an interest rate hedge related to variable rate debt repaid during the quarter as well as to increases of $323 thousand in salaries and employee benefits, $152 thousand in legal and professional fees and $154 thousand in advertising and promotion. Offsetting these increases was a $372 thousand reduction in loan and collection expense. The increase in adjusted noninterest expenses from 2015Q3 is primarily a function of the merger with First Capital.

The Company's effective tax rate was 22.07% in 2016Q4, compared to 33.5% in 2016Q3 and 34.1% in 2015Q4. The decline in the effective tax rate experienced in 2016Q4 was the result of the early adoption of ASU 2016-09, which requires that excess tax benefits on stock-based compensation be recognized as a reduction of tax expense rather than as a component of other comprehensive income. Excluding the effect of the $798 thousand reduction in tax expense caused by the adoption of this standard, the effective tax rate was 33.74%.

Income Statement -- Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2016

Park Sterling reported a $3.3 million, or 20%, increase in net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 ("FY2016") to $19.9 million, or $0.38 per share, compared to net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2015 ("FY2015") of $16.6 million, or $0.37 per share. The increase in net income from FY2015 was significantly impacted by the First Capital merger. Net interest income and non interest income increased by a total of $26.8 million, while increased provision for loan losses and noninterest expense increased by $1.9 million and $20.1 million, respectively.

Net interest income totaled $105.0 million in FY2016, which represents a $23.7 million, or 29%, increase from $81.4 million in FY2015. This increase is primarily attributable to having higher average earning assets in 2016 as a result of the merger with First Capital as well as organic loan growth. Net interest margin was 3.64% in FY2016, representing a 4 basis point decrease from 3.68% in FY2015. The reduction in net interest margin resulted primarily from a 9 basis point increase in yield on interest-earning assets, offset by a 19 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

The Company reported $2.6 million in provision for loan losses in FY2016, compared to $723 thousand in provision for loan losses in FY2015. The increase in provision expense is primarily a factor of continued organic loan growth.

Noninterest income increased $3.2 million, or 17%, to $21.4 million in FY2016, compared to $18.2 million in FY2015. The increase from FY2015 reflects higher levels of service charges on deposit accounts, income from capital markets activities, and ATM and card income as well as lower amortization on the FDIC loss share indemnification asset and true-up liability expense. Offsetting these increases are decreases in income from wealth management activities and a decrease in the gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale.

Noninterest expense increased $20.8 million, or 27%, in FY2016 to $94.2 million compared to $74.2 million in FY2015. The increase in noninterest expense from FY2015 resulted primarily from increased expenses as a result of organic growth and the merger with First Capital, including an increase in merger related expense of $9.2 million.

The company's effective tax rate decreased to 32.5% in FY2016 compared to 32.9% in FY2015. The early adoption of ASU 2016-09 resulted in a decrease in income tax expense of $798 thousand; excluding the impact of this new standard, the effective rate was 35.24%.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $28.5 million, or 4% annualized, to $3.3 billion at 2016Q4, as compared to total assets of $3.2 billion at 2016Q3. Total securities, including non-marketable securities, decreased $9.0 million, to $511.8 million. Total loans, excluding loans held for sale, increased $43.2 million, or 7% annualized, to $2.4 billion at 2016Q4.

The mix of commercial and consumer loans remained consistent with 2016Q3. Total commercial loans increased $51.4 million and represent 79% of the loan portfolio. Acquisition, construction and development loans increased $35.8 million and represent 15% of the portfolio. Total consumer loans decreased $8.2 million and remain flat as a percentage of total loans at 21% of the portfolio.

Total deposits increased $29.5 million, or 5% annualized, to $2.5 billion at 2016Q4. Noninterest bearing demand deposits increased $15.7 million, or 12% annualized, to $521.3 million (21% of total deposits). Money market, NOW and savings deposits were up $22.7 million from 2016Q3 and represent 50% of total deposits. Time deposits decreased $8.9 million to $741.1 million at 2016Q4.

Total borrowings increased $5.2 million, or 6% annualized, to $348.2 million at 2016Q4 compared to $343.1 million at 2016Q3. At 2016Q4, FHLB borrowings totaled $285 million, the senior unsecured term loan at the holding company totaled $29.7 million, and acquired trust preferred securities, net of acquisition accounting fair value marks, totaled $33.5 million.

Total shareholders' equity decreased $2.9 million to $355.8 million at 2016Q4 compared to $358.7 million at 2016Q3, driven by a $3.2 million increase in retained earnings and offset by a reduction of $3.9 million in accumulated other comprehensive income and by a reduction in common stock and additional paid in capital totaling $2.1 million. The change in accumulated other comprehensive income was caused by the effect of market interest rate increases on the fair value of available for sale investment securities. During 2016Q4, there were 476,900 shares of common stock repurchased at a cost of $4.7 million to neutralize the effect of stock compensation vestings and exercises.

The Company's capital ratios remain strong at December 31, 2016 with Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") at 11.05% and Tier 1 leverage ratio at 9.98%.

Asset Quality

Asset quality remains strong. Nonperforming assets were $15.4 million at 2016Q4, or 0.47% of total assets, compared to $14.2 million at 2016Q3, or 0.44% of total assets. Nonperforming loans were $12.9 million at 2016Q4, and represented 0.54% of total loans, compared to $11.5 million at 2016Q3, or 0.48% of total loans. The Company reported net charge offs of $37 thousand, or 0.01% of average loans (annualized) in 2016Q4, compared to net recoveries of $97 thousand, or (0.02%) of average loans (annualized), in 2016Q3.

The allowance for loan losses increased $513 thousand, or 2%, to $12.1 million, or 0.50% of total loans, at 2016Q4, compared to $11.6 million, or 0.49%, of total loans at 2016Q3. The increase in allowance is primarily attributable to the increase in outstanding loans at period end.

Conference Call

A conference call will be held at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time this morning (January 26, 2017). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 512-1104 and requesting the Park Sterling Corporation earnings call. Listeners should dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The live webcast and presentation slides will be available on www.parksterlingbank.com under Investor Relations, "Investor Presentations."

A replay of the webcast will be available on www.parksterlingbank.com under Investor Relations, "Investor Presentations" shortly following the call. A replay of the conference call can be accessed approximately one hour after the call by dialing (877) 344-7529 and requesting conference number 10099223.

About Park Sterling Corporation

Park Sterling Corporation, the holding company for Park Sterling Bank, is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Park Sterling, a regional community-focused financial services company with $3.3 billion in assets, is the largest community bank headquartered in the Charlotte area and has 55 banking offices stretching across the Carolinas and into North Georgia, as well as in Richmond, Virginia. The bank serves professionals, individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses by offering a full array of financial services, including deposit, mortgage banking, cash management, consumer and business finance, capital markets and wealth management services with a commitment to "Answers You Can Bank Onâ" ." Park Sterling prides itself on being large enough to help customers achieve their financial aspirations, yet small enough to care that they do. Park Sterling is focused on building a banking franchise that is noted for sound risk management, strong community focus and exceptional customer service. For more information, visit www.parksterlingbank.com. Park Sterling Corporation shares are traded on NASDAQ under the symbol PSTB.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Tangible assets, tangible common equity, tangible book value, average tangible common equity, adjusted net income, adjusted operating revenues, adjusted noninterest income, adjusted noninterest expenses, adjusted operating expense, adjusted allowance for loan losses, and related ratios and per share measures, including adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on average equity, as used throughout this release, are non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the accompanying tables.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains, and Park Sterling and its management may make, certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and often use words such as "may," "plan," "contemplate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "continue," expect," "project," "predict," "estimate," "could," "should," "would," "will," "goal," "target" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements express management's current expectations or forecasts of future events, results and conditions and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties and there are a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: changes in loan mix, deposit mix, capital and liquidity levels, emerging regulatory expectations and measures, net interest income, noninterest income, noninterest expense, credit trends and conditions, including loan losses, allowance for loan loss, charge-offs, delinquency trends and nonperforming asset levels, deterioration in the credit quality of the loan portfolio or the value of collateral securing loans, deterioration in the value of securities held for investment, the impacts of an increasing rate environment, and other similar matters; inability to identify and successfully negotiate and complete additional combinations with other potential merger partners or to successfully integrate such businesses into Park Sterling, including the Company's ability to adequately estimate or to realize the benefits and cost savings from and limit any unexpected liabilities acquired as a result of any such business combinations; failure to generate an adequate return on investment related to new branches or other hiring initiatives; inability to generate future organic growth in loan balances, retail banking, wealth management, mortgage banking or capital markets results through the hiring of new personnel, development of new products, including new online and mobile banking platforms for treasury services, opening of de novo branches or otherwise; inability to capitalize on identified revenue enhancements or expense management opportunities, including the inability to achieve or maintain adjusted operating expense to adjusted operating revenue targets; inability to generate future ATM and card income from marketing expenses; the effects of negative or soft economic conditions, including stress in the commercial real estate markets or failure of continued recovery in the residential real estate markets; changes in consumer and investor confidence and the related impact on financial markets and institutions; the potential impacts of any government shutdown or debt ceiling impasse, including the risk of a U.S. credit rating downgrade or default, or continued global economic instability, which could cause disruptions in the financial markets, impact interest rates, and cause other potential unforeseen consequences; fluctuations in the market price of the common stock, regulatory, legal and contractual requirements, other uses of capital, financial performance, market conditions generally, and future actions by the board of directors, in each case impacting repurchases of common stock or declaration of dividends; legal and regulatory developments, including changes in the federal risk-based capital rules; increased competition from both banks and nonbanks; changes in accounting standards, rules and interpretations, inaccurate estimates or assumptions in accounting, including acquisition accounting fair market value assumptions and accounting for purchased credit-impaired loans, and the impact on Park Sterling's financial statements; and management's ability to effectively manage credit risk, market risk, operational risk, legal risk, and regulatory and compliance risk.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should consider all of the preceding uncertainties and risks, as well as those more fully discussed in any of Park Sterling's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Park Sterling undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statement was made.

PARK STERLING CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT THREE MONTH RESULTS ($ in thousands, except per December September December share amounts) 31, 30, June 30, March 31, 31, 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Interest income Loans, including fees $ 27,066 $ 26,521 $ 26,729 $ 27,124 $ 19,284 Taxable investment securities 2,793 2,583 2,640 2,687 2,677 Tax-exempt investment securities 135 137 137 147 146 Nonmarketable equity securities 163 151 153 154 109 Interest on deposits at banks 54 51 34 42 22 Federal funds sold 1 1 5 8 1 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total interest income 30,212 29,444 29,698 30,162 22,239 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Interest expense Money market, NOW and savings deposits 941 953 1,014 1,017 743 Time deposits 1,469 1,447 1,449 1,398 903 Short-term borrowings 361 345 251 294 205 Long-term debt 371 379 440 410 55 Subordinated debt 499 497 494 446 358 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total interest expense 3,641 3,621 3,648 3,565 2,264 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net interest income 26,571 25,823 26,050 26,597 19,975 Provision for loan losses 550 642 882 556 409 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net interest income after provision 26,021 25,181 25,168 26,041 19,566 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 1,761 1,671 1,528 1,489 1,439 Mortgage banking income 765 1,015 873 775 699 Income from wealth management activities 682 739 863 803 887 Income from capital market activities 1,070 680 767 68 437 ATM and card income 713 730 776 573 647 Income from bank-owned life insurance 663 532 526 988 371 Gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale 6 - (87) (6) - Amortization of indemnification asset and true-up liability expense - (139) (25) (147) (165) Other noninterest income 185 219 154 184 208 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total noninterest income 5,845 5,447 5,375 4,727 4,523 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 11,480 11,755 11,774 13,018 9,541 Occupancy and equipment 3,577 3,111 3,041 3,125 2,680 Data processing and outside service fees 2,105 2,331 2,224 5,523 1,669 Legal and professional fees 869 978 950 725 1,471 Deposit charges and FDIC insurance 391 405 478 432 413 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 2,175 144 230 44 50 Communication fees 504 532 505 483 480 Postage and supplies 125 115 191 173 99 Loan and collection expense 57 425 273 37 194 Core deposit intangible amortization 458 458 458 458 347 Advertising and promotion 254 44 367 421 271 Net cost of operation of other real estate owned 11 (92) 70 266 (23) Other noninterest expense 3,019 906 1,385 1,448 1,170 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total noninterest expenses 25,025 21,112 21,946 26,153 18,362 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Income before income taxes 6,841 9,516 8,597 4,615 5,727 Income tax expense 1,510 3,192 3,045 1,874 1,952 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net income $ 5,331 $ 6,324 $ 5,552 $ 2,741 $ 3,775 =========== =========== =========== =========== =========== Earnings per common share, fully diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.05 $ 0.09 Weighted average diluted common shares 53,147,221 52,743,928 52,704,537 52,599,584 44,322,428

PARK STERLING CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT TWELVE MONTH RESULTS ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31, December 31, 2016 2015* (Unaudited) ------------- ------------- Interest income Loans, including fees $ 107,440 $ 77,537 Taxable investment securities 10,703 10,612 Tax-exempt investment securities 556 579 Nonmarketable equity securities 621 500 Interest on deposits at banks 181 82 Federal funds sold 15 2 ------------- ------------- Total interest income 119,516 89,312 ------------- ------------- Interest expense Money market, NOW and savings deposits 3,925 2,449 Time deposits 5,763 3,202 Short-term borrowings 1,251 528 Long-term debt 1,600 367 Subordinated debt 1,936 1,385 ------------- ------------- Total interest expense 14,475 7,931 ------------- ------------- Net interest income 105,041 81,381 Provision for loan losses 2,630 723 ------------- ------------- Net interest income after provision 102,411 80,658 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 6,449 4,934 Mortgage banking income 3,428 3,306 Income from wealth management activities 3,087 3,602 Income from capital market activities 2,585 1,467 ATM and card income 2,792 2,507 Income from bank-owned life insurance 2,709 2,749 Gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale (87) 54 Amortization of indemnification asset - and true-up liability expense (311) (886) Other noninterest income 742 510 ------------- ------------- Total noninterest income 21,394 18,243 ------------- ------------- Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 48,027 39,945 Occupancy and equipment 12,854 10,317 Data processing and outside service fees 12,183 6,625 Legal and professional fees 3,522 3,402 Deposit charges and FDIC insurance 1,706 1,639 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 2,593 996 Communication fees 2,024 2,099 Postage and supplies 604 488 Loan and collection expense 792 740 Core deposit intangible amortization 1,832 1,389 Advertising and promotion 1,086 1,263 Net cost of operation of other real estate owned 255 406 Other noninterest expense 6,758 4,844 ------------- ------------- Total noninterest expenses 94,236 74,153 ------------- ------------- Income before income taxes 29,569 24,748 Income tax expense 9,621 8,142 ------------- ------------- Net income $ 19,948 $ 16,606 ============= ============= Earnings per common share, fully diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.37 Weighted average diluted common shares 52,846,949 44,304,888

* Derived from audited financial statements.

PARK STERLING CORPORATION WEALTH MANAGEMENT ASSETS ($ in thousands) as of the period ended ----------------------------------------------------------- December September December 31, 30, June 30, March 31, 31, 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Discretionary assets held $ 278,872 $ 294,849 $ 322,996 $ 339,198 $ 434,346 Non-discretionary assets held 36,522 28,476 32,173 31,174 32,289 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total wealth management assets $ 315,394 $ 323,325 $ 355,169 $ 370,372 $ 466,635 =========== =========== =========== =========== =========== PARK STERLING CORPORATION MORTGAGE ORIGINATION ($ in thousands) for the three month period ended ----------------------------------------------------------- December September December 31, 30, June 30, March 31, 31, 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Mortgage origination - purchase $ 14,767 $ 21,982 $ 25,316 $ 14,656 $ 16,101 Mortgage origination - refinance 21,316 20,552 16,221 13,430 10,049 Mortgage origination - construction 18,535 19,440 18,403 14,764 18,746 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total mortgage origination $ 54,618 $ 61,974 $ 59,941 $ 42,850 $ 44,896 =========== =========== =========== =========== ===========

PARK STERLING CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in September thousands) December 31, 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015* (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ------------------------------------------------------------ ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 34,162 $ 35,066 $ 33,348 $ 34,038 $ 53,840 Interest- earning balances at banks 48,882 38,540 34,955 47,143 16,451 Investment securities available for sale 402,501 405,010 393,131 396,863 384,934 Investment securities held to maturity 91,752 99,415 102,125 104,459 106,458 Nonmarketable equity securities 17,501 16,289 14,420 13,118 11,366 Federal funds sold 570 345 1,570 11,271 235 Loans held for sale 7,996 15,203 11,967 7,593 4,943 Loans - Non- covered 2,412,186 2,368,950 2,311,775 2,262,294 1,724,164 Loans - Covered - - 15,122 16,849 17,651 Allowance for loan losses (12,125) (11,612) (10,873) (9,832) (9,064) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net loans 2,400,061 2,357,338 2,316,024 2,269,311 1,732,751 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Premises and equipment, net 63,080 64,632 65,711 65,494 55,658 FDIC receivable for loss share agreements - - 1,164 1,477 943 Other real estate owned - non-covered 2,438 2,730 2,866 3,425 4,211 Other real estate owned - covered - - 380 985 1,240 Bank-owned life insurance 70,785 70,167 69,695 69,202 58,633 Deferred tax asset 25,721 26,947 28,985 30,088 28,971 Goodwill 63,317 63,030 63,197 63,707 29,197 Core deposit intangible 11,438 11,896 12,354 12,813 9,571 Other assets 15,192 20,330 22,183 22,750 14,862 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total assets $ 3,255,396 $ 3,226,938 $ 3,174,075 $ 3,153,737 $ 2,514,264 =========== =========== =========== =========== =========== LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand noninterest- bearing $ 521,295 $ 505,591 $ 496,195 $ 469,046 $ 350,836 Money market, NOW and savings 1,251,385 1,228,687 1,229,040 1,255,848 1,062,046 Time deposits 741,072 749,999 748,188 773,089 539,780 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total deposits 2,513,752 2,484,277 2,473,423 2,497,983 1,952,662 Short-term borrowings 285,000 280,000 200,000 170,000 185,000 Long-term debt 29,736 29,725 64,714 65,000 30,000 Subordinated debt 33,501 33,339 33,176 33,014 24,262 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 37,562 40,901 48,312 38,229 37,636 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total liabilities 2,899,551 2,868,242 2,819,625 2,804,226 2,229,560 Shareholders' equity: Common stock 53,117 53,306 53,332 53,038 44,854 Additional paid-in capital 273,400 275,323 275,246 274,706 222,596 Retained earnings 32,608 29,409 25,219 21,263 20,117 Accumulated other comprehens- ive income (loss) (3,280) 658 653 504 (2,863) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total shareholders' equity 355,845 358,696 354,450 349,511 284,704 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,255,396 $ 3,226,938 $ 3,174,075 $ 3,153,737 $ 2,514,264 =========== =========== =========== =========== =========== Common shares issued and outstanding 53,116,519 53,305,834 53,332,369 53,038,020 44,854,509

* Derived from audited financial statements.

PARK STERLING CORPORATION SUMMARY OF LOAN PORTFOLIO ($ in thousands) December September December 31, 30, June 30, March 31, 31, 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015* BY LOAN TYPE (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Commercial: Commercial and industrial $ 391,338 $ 351,506 $ 334,644 $ 334,027 $ 246,907 Commercial real estate (CRE) - owner- occupied 367,547 366,506 376,440 374,428 331,222 CRE - investor income producing 740,964 768,513 764,168 723,539 506,110 Acquisition, construction and development (AC&D) - 1-4 Family Construction 81,753 108,706 100,604 97,614 32,262 AC&D - Lots and land 105,362 88,620 94,686 88,492 44,411 AC&D - CRE construction 194,732 148,696 125,466 136,561 87,452 Other commercial 12,900 10,653 10,410 10,167 8,601 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total commercial loans 1,894,596 1,843,200 1,806,418 1,764,828 1,256,965 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Consumer: Residential mortgage 259,836 254,298 244,063 235,737 223,884 Home equity lines of credit 176,799 181,246 181,020 177,594 157,378 Residential construction 59,060 63,847 65,867 71,117 72,171 Other loans to individuals 18,756 23,281 26,575 27,245 28,816 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total consumer loans 514,451 522,672 517,525 511,693 482,249 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total loans 2,409,047 2,365,872 2,323,943 2,276,521 1,739,214 Deferred costs (fees) 3,139 3,078 2,954 2,622 2,601 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total loans, net of deferred costs (fees) $ 2,412,186 $ 2,368,950 $ 2,326,897 $ 2,279,143 $ 1,741,815 =========== =========== =========== =========== =========== * Derived from audited financial statements. December September December 31, 30, June 30, March 31, 31, 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015* BY ACQUIRED AND NON-ACQUIRED (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Acquired loans - performing $ 538,845 $ 599,840 $ 661,930 $ 726,025 $ 279,949 Acquired loans - purchase credit impaired 85,456 90,571 98,672 106,105 94,917 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total acquired loans 624,301 690,411 760,602 832,130 374,866 Non-acquired loans, net of deferred costs (fees)** 1,787,885 1,678,539 1,566,295 1,447,013 1,366,949 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total loans $ 2,412,186 $ 2,368,950 $ 2,326,897 $ 2,279,143 $ 1,741,815 =========== =========== =========== =========== ===========

*Derived from audited financial statements. **Includes loans transferred from acquired pools following release of acquisition accounting FMV adjustments.

PARK STERLING CORPORATION ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES THREE MONTH RESULTS December September December ($ in thousands) 31, 30, June 30, March 31, 31, 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015* (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Beginning of period allowance $ 11,612 $ 10,873 $ 9,832 $ 9,064 $ 8,742 Loans charged- off (223) (156) (94) (82) (237) Recoveries of loans charged- off 186 253 253 294 150 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net charge- offs (37) 97 159 212 (87) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Provision expense 550 642 882 556 409 Benefit attributable to FDIC loss share agreements - - - - - ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total provision expense charged to operations 550 642 882 556 409 Provision expense recorded through FDIC loss share receivable - - - - (20) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- End of period allowance $ 12,125 $ 11,612 $ 10,873 $ 9,832 $ 9,064 =========== =========== =========== =========== =========== Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 37 $ (97) $ (159) $ (212) $ 87 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.01% -0.02% -0.03% -0.04% 0.02%

* Derived from audited financial statements.

PARK STERLING CORPORATION ACQUIRED LOANS ($ in thousands) December September December 31, 30, June 30, March 31, 31, ACQUIRED LOANS AND FAIR MARKET 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015* VALUE (FMV) ADJUSTMENTS (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Non-acquired loans $1,787,885 $1,678,539 $1,566,295 $1,447,013 $1,366,949 Purchased performing loans 542,269 604,000 666,894 732,075 282,081 Less: remaining FMV adjustments (3,424) (4,160) (4,964) (6,050) (2,132) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Purchased performing loans, net 538,845 599,840 661,930 726,025 279,949 Purchased credit impaired loans 109,805 115,736 124,985 133,644 120,957 Less: remaining FMV adjustments (24,349) (25,165) (26,313) (27,539) (26,040) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Purchased credit impaired loans, net 85,456 90,571 98,672 106,105 94,917 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total loans $2,412,186 $2,368,950 $2,326,897 $2,279,143 $1,741,815 =========== =========== =========== =========== =========== December September December 31, 30, June 30, March 31, 31, PURCHASED PERFORMING FMV 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015* ADJUSTMENTS (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Beginning FMV adjustment $ (4,160) $ (4,964) $ (6,050) $ (2,132) $ (2,194) Increase from First Capital - - - (5,200) - Accretion to interest income: First Capital 503 623 777 1,027 - All other mergers 233 181 309 255 62 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Ending FMV adjustment $ (3,424) $ (4,160) $ (4,964) $ (6,050) $ (2,132) =========== =========== =========== =========== =========== December September December 31, 30, June 30, March 31, 31, 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015* PCI FMV ADJUSTMENT (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Contractual principal and interest $ 125,512 $ 133,223 $ 143,701 $ 153,124 $ 140,269 Nonaccretable difference (10,448) (11,529) (14,652) (14,975) (12,843) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Expected cash flows as of the end of period 115,064 121,694 129,049 138,149 127,426 Accretable yield (29,608) (31,123) (30,377) (32,044) (32,509) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Ending basis in PCI loans- estimated fair value $ 85,456 $ 90,571 $ 98,672 $ 106,105 $ 94,917 =========== =========== =========== =========== =========== Beginning accretable yield $ (31,123) $ (30,377) $ (32,044) $ (32,509) $ (35,049) Increase from First Capital - - - (1,663) - Loan system servicing income 1,389 1,532 1,434 1,551 1,437 Accretion to interest income 1,285 1,241 1,343 1,471 1,438 Reclass to (from) non- accretable yield (929) (2,691) (522) (993) (553) Other adjustments (230) (828) (588) 99 218 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Period end accretable yield** $ (29,608) $ (31,123) $ (30,377) $ (32,044) $ (32,509) =========== =========== =========== =========== ===========

*Derived from audited financial statements. **Difference between the remaining FMV discount on purchased credit impaired loans and the period end accretable yield is a function of projected estimated expected interest income being included in the period end accretable yield.

PARK STERLING CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS THREE MONTHS ($ in December 31, December 31, thousands) 2016 2015 ------------ ------------ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate (3) Balance Expense Rate (3) ------------ -------- -------- ------------ -------- -------- Assets Interest- earning assets: Loans and loans held for sale, net (1)(2) $ 2,406,142 $ 27,066 4.48% $ 1,705,899 $ 19,284 4.48% Fed funds sold 808 1 0.49% 762 1 0.52% Taxable investment securities 468,632 2,793 2.38% 487,113 2,677 2.20% Tax-exempt investment securities 13,489 135 4.00% 14,794 146 3.95% Other interest- earning assets 60,245 217 1.43% 43,837 131 1.19% ------------ -------- -------- ------------ -------- -------- Total interest- earning assets 2,949,316 30,212 4.08% 2,252,405 22,239 3.92% Allowance for loan losses (11,723) (8,809) Cash and due from banks 35,021 30,518 Premises and equipment 64,595 56,299 Goodwill 63,153 29,197 Intangible assets 11,659 9,737 Other assets 117,278 111,636 ------------ ------------ Total assets $ 3,229,299 $ 2,480,983 ============ ============ Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest- bearing liabilities: Interest- bearing demand $ 435,705 $ 78 0.07% $ 392,661 $ 61 0.06% Savings and money market 733,880 747 0.40% 590,993 614 0.41% Time deposits - core 655,455 1,204 0.73% 470,564 791 0.67% Brokered deposits 152,662 381 0.99% 132,821 180 0.54% ------------ -------- -------- ------------ -------- -------- Total interest- bearing deposits 1,977,702 2,410 0.48% 1,587,039 1,646 0.41% Short-term borrowings 244,620 361 0.59% 159,458 205 0.51% Long-term debt 29,729 371 4.96% 4,565 55 4.78% Subordinated debt 33,426 499 5.94% 24,172 358 5.88% ------------ -------- -------- ------------ -------- -------- Total borrowed funds 307,775 1,231 1.59% 188,195 618 1.30% ------------ -------- -------- ------------ -------- -------- Total interest- bearing liabilit- ies 2,285,477 3,641 0.63% 1,775,234 2,264 0.51% ------------ -------- -------- ------------ -------- -------- Net interest rate spread 26,571 3.44% 19,975 3.41% -------- -------- -------- -------- Noninterest- bearing demand deposits 537,325 379,413 Other liabilities 46,512 41,665 Shareholders' equity 359,985 284,671 ------------ ------------ Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,229,299 $ 2,480,983 ============ ============ Net interest margin 3.58% 3.52% ======== ========

(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average loan balances. (2) Interest income and yields for the three months ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 include accretion from acquisition accounting adjustments associated with acquired loans. (3) Yield/ rate calculated on Actual/Actual day count basis, except for yield on investments which is calculated on a 30/360 day count basis.

PARK STERLING CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS TWELVE MONTHS ($ in December 31, December 31, thousands) 2016 2015 ------------ ------------ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate (3) Balance Expense Rate (3) ------------ -------- -------- ------------ -------- -------- Assets Interest- earning assets: Loans and loans held for sale, net (1)(2) $ 2,332,205 $107,440 4.61% $ 1,658,657 $ 77,537 4.67% Fed funds sold 3,118 15 0.48% 799 2 0.25% Taxable investment securities 495,305 10,703 2.16% 483,352 10,612 2.20% Tax-exempt investment securities 14,416 556 3.86% 14,222 579 4.07% Other interest- earning assets 36,781 802 2.18% 55,889 582 1.04% ------------ -------- -------- ------------ -------- -------- Total interest- earning assets 2,881,825 119,516 4.15% 2,212,919 89,312 4.04% Allowance for loan losses (10,655) (8,700) Cash and due from banks 35,371 19,982 Premises and equipment 65,613 58,100 Goodwill 62,949 29,211 Intangible assets 12,266 10,256 Other assets 123,772 114,647 ------------ ------------ Total assets $ 3,171,141 $ 2,436,415 ============ ============ Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest- bearing liabilities: Interest- bearing demand $ 428,933 $ 314 0.07% $ 398,731 $ 259 0.06% Savings and money market 739,265 3,194 0.43% 549,713 1,945 0.35% Time deposits - core 676,302 4,874 0.72% 464,423 2,729 0.59% Brokered deposits 143,939 1,306 0.91% 136,489 718 0.53% ------------ -------- -------- ------------ -------- -------- Total interest- bearing deposits 1,988,439 9,688 0.49% 1,549,356 5,651 0.36% Short-term borrowings 209,004 1,251 0.60% 142,890 528 0.37% Long-term debt 47,422 1,600 3.37% 55,480 367 0.66% Subordinated debt 33,180 1,936 5.83% 23,920 1,385 5.79% ------------ -------- -------- ------------ -------- -------- Total borrowed funds 289,606 4,787 1.65% 222,290 2,280 1.03% ------------ -------- -------- ------------ -------- -------- Total interest- bearing liabiliti- es 2,278,045 14,475 0.64% 1,771,646 7,931 0.45% ------------ -------- -------- ------------ -------- -------- Net interest rate spread 105,041 3.51% 81,381 3.59% -------- -------- -------- -------- Noninterest- bearing demand deposits 494,987 349,373 ------------ Other liabilities 43,431 33,887 Shareholders' equity 354,678 281,509 ------------ ------------ Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,171,141 $ 2,436,415 ============ ============ Net interest margin 3.64% 3.68% ======== ========

(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average loan balances. (2) Interest income and yields for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 include accretion from acquisition accounting adjustments associated with acquired loans. (3) Yield/ rate calculated on Actual/Actual day count basis, except for yield on investments which is calculated on a 30/360 day count basis.

PARK STERLING CORPORATION SELECTED RATIOS ($ in thousands, except per September share amounts) December 31, 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited ------------------------------------------------------------ ASSET QUALITY Nonaccrual loans $ 8,819 $ 8,623 $ 5,185 $ 6,595 $ 4,326 Troubled debt restructuring (and still accruing) 2,892 2,549 2,582 2,696 2,774 Past due 90 days plus (and still accruing) 1,230 293 - 293 1,151 Nonperforming loans 12,941 11,465 7,767 9,584 8,251 OREO 2,438 2,730 3,246 4,410 5,451 Nonperforming assets 15,379 14,195 11,013 13,994 13,702 Past due 30-59 days (and still accruing) 1,175 1,104 985 217 1,222 Past due 60-89 days (and still accruing) 1,836 2,558 5,800 499 1,340 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.54% 0.48% 0.33% 0.42% 0.47% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.47% 0.44% 0.35% 0.44% 0.54% Allowance to total loans 0.50% 0.49% 0.47% 0.43% 0.52% Allowance to nonperforming loans 93.69% 101.28% 139.99% 102.59% 109.85% Allowance to nonperforming assets 78.84% 81.80% 98.73% 70.26% 66.15% Past due 30-89 days (accruing) to total loans 0.12% 0.15% 0.29% 0.03% 0.15% Net charge- offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.01% -0.02% -0.03% -0.04% 0.02% CAPITAL Book value per common share $ 6.75 $ 6.84 $ 6.77 $ 6.69 $ 6.49 Tangible book value per common share** $ 5.33 $ 5.41 $ 5.33 $ 5.22 $ 5.60 Common shares outstanding 53,116,519 53,305,834 53,332,369 53,038,020 44,854,509 Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding 53,147,221 52,743,928 52,704,537 52,599,584 44,322,428 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital $ 288,594 $ 287,518 $ 282,721 $ 275,490 $ 251,807 Tier 1 capital 314,043 312,781 307,736 300,354 268,605 Tier 2 capital 12,125 11,615 10,914 9,832 9,064 Total risk based capital 326,168 324,396 318,650 310,186 277,669 Risk weighted assets 2,610,908 2,596,463 2,538,461 2,478,547 1,939,417 Average assets for leverage ratio 3,146,928 3,108,707 3,058,742 3,076,505 2,441,811 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio 11.05% 11.07% 11.14% 11.11% 12.98% Tier 1 ratio 12.03% 12.04% 12.12% 12.12% 13.85% Total risk based capital ratio 12.49% 12.49% 12.55% 12.51% 14.32% Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.98% 10.06% 10.06% 9.76% 11.00% Tangible common equity to tangible assets** 8.84% 9.00% 9.00% 8.87% 9.93% LIQUIDITY Net loans to total deposits 95.48% 94.89% 93.64% 90.85% 88.74% Reliance on wholesale funding 17.39% 17.65% 16.25% 15.50% 16.77% INCOME STATEMENT (THREE MONTH RESULTS; ANNUALIZED) Return on Average Assets 0.66% 0.79% 0.71% 0.35% 0.60% Return on Average Common Equity 5.89% 7.04% 6.33% 3.16% 5.26% Net interest margin (non- tax equivalent) 3.58% 3.54% 3.69% 3.78% 3.52%

** Non-GAAP financial measure

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Tangible assets, tangible common equity, tangible book value, adjusted average tangible common equity, adjusted net income, adjusted noninterest income, adjusted operating revenues, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted allowance for loan losses, and related ratios and per share measures, including adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on average equity, as used throughout this release, are non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses (i) tangible assets, tangible common equity and tangible book value (which exclude goodwill and other intangibles from equity and assets), and related ratios, to evaluate the adequacy of shareholders' equity and to facilitate comparisons with peers; (ii) adjusted allowance for loan losses (which includes net FMV adjustments related to acquired loans) as supplemental information for comparing the combined allowance and fair market value adjustments to the combined acquired and non-acquired loan portfolios (fair market value adjustments are available only for losses on acquired loans); and (iii) adjusted net income and adjusted noninterest income (which exclude merger-related expenses and gain or loss on sale of securities, as applicable), adjusted noninterest expense (which excludes merger-related expenses), adjusted operating expense (which excludes merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles) and adjusted operating revenues (which includes net interest income and noninterest income and excludes gain or loss on sale of securities, as applicable) to evaluate core earnings and to facilitate comparisons with peers.

PARK STERLING CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

($ in thousands, except as of or for the three month period per share amounts) ended -------------------------------------- December September 31, 30, June 30, 2016 2016 2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ----------- ----------- ----------- Adjusted net income Pretax income (as reported) $ 6,841 $ 9,516 $ 8,597 Plus: merger-related expenses 2,984 1,487 1,268 (gain) loss on sale of securities (6) - 87 ----------- ----------- ----------- Adjusted pretax income 9,819 11,003 9,952 Tax expense 2,514 3,691 3,509 ----------- ----------- ----------- Adjusted net income $ 7,305 $ 7,312 $ 6,443 =========== =========== =========== Divided by: weighted average diluted shares 53,147,221 52,743,928 52,704,537 Adjusted net income per share 0.14 0.14 0.12 Estimated tax rate for adjustment 33.73% 33.54% 34.26% Adjusted noninterest income Noninterest income (as reported) $ 5,845 $ 5,447 $ 5,375 Less: (gain) loss on sale of securities (6) - 87 ----------- ----------- ----------- Adjusted noninterest income $ 5,839 $ 5,447 $ 5,462 =========== =========== =========== Adjusted noninterest expenses Noninterest expenses (as reported) $ 25,025 $ 21,112 $ 21,946 Less: merger-related expenses (2,984) (1,487) (1,268) ----------- ----------- ----------- Adjusted noninterest expenses $ 22,041 $ 19,625 $ 20,678 =========== =========== =========== Adjusted operating expense Noninterest expenses (as reported) $ 25,025 $ 21,112 $ 21,946 Less: merger-related expenses (2,984) (1,487) (1,268) Less: amortization of intangibles (458) (458) (458) ----------- ----------- ----------- Adjusted operating expense $ 21,583 $ 19,167 $ 20,220 =========== =========== =========== Adjusted operating revenues Net Interest Income (as reported) $ 26,571 $ 25,823 $ 26,050 Plus: noninterest income (as reported) 5,845 5,447 5,375 Less: (gain) loss on sale of securities (6) - 87 ----------- ----------- ----------- Adjusted operating revenues $ 32,410 $ 31,270 $ 31,512 =========== =========== =========== Adjusted operating expense to adjusted operating revenues Adjusted operating expense $ 21,583 $ 19,167 $ 20,220 Divided by: adjusted operating revenues 32,410 31,270 31,512 ----------- ----------- ----------- Adjusted operating expense to adjusted operating revenues 66.59% 61.30% 64.17% =========== =========== =========== Noninterest expenses to net interest income plus noninterest income 77.20% 67.52% 69.84% =========== =========== =========== Adjusted return on average assets Adjusted net income $ 7,305 $ 7,312 $ 6,443 Divided by: average assets 3,229,299 3,186,799 3,135,031 Multiplied by: annualization factor 3.98 3.98 4.02 ----------- ----------- ----------- Adjusted return on average assets 0.90% 0.91% 0.83% =========== =========== =========== Return on average assets 0.66% 0.79% 0.71% =========== =========== =========== ($ in thousands, except as of or for the three as of or for the year per share amounts) month period ended ended ------------------------- ------------------------ December December December March 31, 31, 31, 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Adjusted net income Pretax income (as reported) $ 4,615 $ 5,727 $ 29,569 $ 24,748 Plus: merger-related expenses 5,193 1,396 10,932 1,715 (gain) loss on sale of securities 6 - 87 (54) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Adjusted pretax income 9,814 7,123 40,588 26,409 Tax expense 3,646 2,332 13,360 8,615 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Adjusted net income $ 6,168 $ 4,791 $ 27,228 $ 17,794 =========== =========== =========== =========== Divided by: weighted average diluted shares 52,599,584 44,322,428 52,846,949 44,304,888 Adjusted net income per share $ 0.12 $ 0.11 0.52 $ 0.40 Estimated tax rate for adjustment 34.09% 32.75% 32.92% 32.62% Adjusted noninterest income Noninterest income (as reported) $ 4,727 $ 4,523 $ 21,394 $ 18,243 Less: (gain) loss on sale of securities 6 - 87 (54) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Adjusted noninterest income $ 4,733 $ 4,523 $ 21,481 $ 18,189 =========== =========== =========== =========== Adjusted noninterest expenses Noninterest expenses (as reported) $ 26,153 $ 18,362 $ 94,236 $ 74,153 Less: merger-related expenses (5,193) (1,396) (10,932) (1,715) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Adjusted noninterest expenses $ 20,960 $ 16,966 $ 83,304 $ 72,438 =========== =========== =========== =========== Adjusted operating expense Noninterest expenses (as reported) $ 26,153 $ 18,362 $ 94,236 $ 74,153 Less: merger-related expenses (5,193) (1,396) (10,932) (1,715) Less: amortization of intangibles (458) (347) (1,832) (1,389) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Adjusted operating expense $ 20,502 $ 16,619 $ 81,472 $ 71,049 =========== =========== =========== =========== Adjusted operating revenues Net Interest Income (as reported) $ 26,597 $ 19,975 $ 105,041 $ 81,381 Plus: noninterest income (as reported) 4,727 4,523 21,394 18,243 Less: (gain) loss on sale of securities 6 - 87 (54) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Adjusted operating revenues $ 31,330 $ 24,498 $ 126,522 $ 99,570 =========== =========== =========== =========== Adjusted operating expense to adjusted operating revenues Adjusted operating expense $ 20,502 $ 16,619 $ 81,472 $ 71,049 Divided by: adjusted operating revenues 31,330 24,498 126,522 99,570 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Adjusted operating expense to adjusted operating revenues 65.44% 67.84% 64.39% 71.36% =========== =========== =========== =========== Noninterest expenses to net interest income plus noninterest income 83.49% 74.95% 74.53% 74.43% =========== =========== =========== =========== Adjusted return on average assets Adjusted net income $ 6,168 $ 4,791 $ 27,228 $ 17,794 Divided by: average assets 3,132,625 2,480,983 3,171,141 2,436,415 Multiplied by: annualization factor 4.02 3.97 1.00 1.00 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Adjusted return on average assets 0.79% 0.77% 0.86% 0.73% =========== =========== =========== =========== Return on average assets 0.35% 0.60% 0.63% 0.68% =========== =========== =========== ===========

PARK STERLING CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES PARK STERLING CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

($ in thousands, except as of or for the three month period per share amounts) ended --------------------------------------- September December 31, 30, June 30, 2016 2016 2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ------------ ------------ ------------ Adjusted return on average equity Adjusted net income $ 7,305 $ 7,312 $ 6,443 Divided by: average common equity 359,985 357,577 352,505 Multiplied by: annualization factor 3.98 3.98 4.02 ------------ ------------ ------------ Adjusted return on average equity 8.07% 8.14% 7.35% ============ ============ ============ Return on average equity 5.89% 7.04% 6.33% ============ ============ ============ Tangible common equity to tangible assets Total assets $ 3,255,396 $ 3,226,938 $ 3,174,075 Less: intangible assets (74,755) (74,926) (75,551) ------------ ------------ ------------ Tangible assets $ 3,180,641 $ 3,152,012 $ 3,098,524 ============ ============ ============ Total common equity $ 355,845 $ 358,696 $ 354,450 Less: intangible assets (74,755) (74,926) (75,551) ------------ ------------ ------------ Tangible common equity $ 281,090 $ 283,770 $ 278,899 ============ ============ ============ Tangible common equity $ 281,090 $ 283,770 $ 278,899 Divided by: tangible assets 3,180,641 3,152,012 3,098,524 ------------ ------------ ------------ Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.84% 9.00% 9.00% ============ ============ ============ Common equity to assets 10.93% 11.12% 11.17% ============ ============ ============ Tangible book value per share Issued and outstanding shares 53,116,519 53,305,834 53,332,369 Less: nondilutive restricted stock awards (405,732) (837,561) (969,991) ------------ ------------ ------------ Period end dilutive shares 52,710,787 52,468,273 52,362,378 ============ ============ ============ Tangible common equity $ 281,090 $ 283,770 $ 278,899 Divided by: period end dilutive shares 52,710,787 52,468,273 52,362,378 ------------ ------------ ------------ Tangible common book value per share $ 5.33 $ 5.41 $ 5.33 ============ ============ ============ Common book value per share $ 6.75 $ 6.84 $ 6.77 ============ ============ ============ Adjusted return on average tangible common equity Average common equity $ 359,985 $ 357,577 $ 352,505 Less: average intangible assets (74,812) (75,196) (76,083) ------------ ------------ ------------ Average tangible common equity $ 285,173 $ 282,381 $ 276,422 ============ ============ ============ Net income $ 5,331 $ 6,324 $ 5,552 Divided by: average tangible common equity 285,173 282,381 276,422 Multiplied by: annualization factor 3.98 3.98 4.02 ------------ ------------ ------------ Return on average tangible common equity 7.44% 8.91% 8.08% ============ ============ ============ Adjusted net income $ 7,305 $ 7,312 $ 6,443 Divided by: average tangible common equity 285,173 282,381 276,422 Multiplied by: annualization factor 3.98 3.98 4.02 ------------ ------------ ------------ Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 10.19% 10.31% 9.37% ============ ============ ============ Adjusted allowance for loan losses Allowance for loan losses $ 12,125 $ 11,612 $ 10,873 Plus: acquisition accounting FMV adjustments to acquired loans 27,773 29,325 31,277 ------------ ------------ ------------ Adjusted allowance for loan losses $ 39,898 $ 40,937 $ 42,150 ============ ============ ============ Divided by: total loans (excluding LHFS before FMV adjustments) $ 2,439,959 $ 2,398,275 $ 2,358,174 ------------ ------------ ------------ Adjusted allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.64% 1.71% 1.79% ------------ ------------ ------------ Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.50% 0.49% 0.47% ============ ============ ============ ($ in thousands, except as of or for the three as of or for the year per share amounts) month period ended ended ------------------------- ------------------------- March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ Adjusted return on average equity Adjusted net income $ 6,168 $ 4,791 $ 27,228 $ 17,794 Divided by: average common equity 348,556 284,671 354,678 281,509 Multiplied by: annualization factor 4.02 3.97 1.00 1.00 ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ Adjusted return on average equity 7.12% 6.68% 7.68% 6.32% ============ ============ ============ ============ Return on average equity 3.16% 5.26% 0.00% 0.00% ============ ============ ============ ============ Tangible common equity to tangible assets Total assets $ 3,153,737 $ 2,514,264 $ 3,255,396 $ 2,514,264 Less: intangible assets (76,520) (38,768) (74,755) (38,768) ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ Tangible assets $ 3,077,217 $ 2,475,496 $ 3,180,641 $ 2,475,496 ============ ============ ============ ============ Total common equity $ 349,511 $ 284,704 $ 355,845 $ 284,704 Less: intangible assets (76,520) (38,768) (74,755) (38,768) ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ Tangible common equity $ 272,991 $ 245,936 $ 281,090 $ 245,936 ============ ============ ============ ============ Tangible common equity $ 272,991 $ 245,936 $ 281,090 $ 245,936 Divided by: tangible assets 3,077,217 2,475,496 3,180,641 2,475,496 ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.87% 9.93% 8.84% 9.93% ============ ============ ============ ============ Common equity to assets 11.08% 11.32% 10.93% 11.32% ============ ============ ============ ============ Tangible book value per share Issued and outstanding shares 53,038,020 44,854,509 53,116,519 44,854,509 Less: nondilutive restricted stock awards (785,658) (959,305) (405,732) (959,305) ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ Period end dilutive shares 52,252,362 43,895,204 52,710,787 43,895,204 ============ ============ ============ ============ Tangible common equity $ 272,991 $ 245,936 $ 281,090 $ 245,936 Divided by: period end dilutive shares 52,252,362 43,895,204 52,710,787 43,895,204 ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ Tangible common book value per share $ 5.22 $ 5.60 $ 5.33 $ 5.60 ============ ============ ============ ============ Common book value per share $ 6.69 $ 6.49 $ 6.75 $ 6.49 ============ ============ ============ ============ Adjusted return on average tangible common equity Average common equity $ 348,556 $ 284,671 $ 354,678 $ 281,509 Less: average intangible assets (74,773) (38,934) (75,215) (39,467) ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ Average tangible common equity $ 273,783 $ 245,737 $ 279,463 $ 242,042 ============ ============ ============ ============ Net income $ 2,741 $ 3,775 $ 19,948 $ 16,606 Divided by: average tangible common equity 273,783 245,737 279,463 242,042 Multiplied by: annualization factor 4.02 3.97 1.00 1.00 ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ Return on average tangible common equity 4.03% 6.09% 7.14% 6.86% ============ ============ ============ ============ Adjusted net income $ 6,168 $ 4,791 $ 27,228 $ 17,794 Divided by: average tangible common equity 273,783 245,737 279,463 242,042 Multiplied by: annualization factor 4.02 3.97 1.00 1.00 ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 9.06% 7.74% 9.74% 7.35% ============ ============ ============ ============ Adjusted allowance for loan losses Allowance for loan losses $ 9,832 $ 9,064 $ 12,125 $ 9,064 Plus: acquisition accounting FMV adjustments to acquired loans 33,589 28,173 27,773 28,173 ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ Adjusted allowance for loan losses $ 43,421 $ 37,237 $ 39,898 $ 37,237 ============ ============ ============ ============ Divided by: total loans (excluding LHFS before FMV adjustments) $ 2,312,732 $ 1,769,988 $ 2,439,959 $ 1,769,988 ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ Adjusted allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.88% 2.10% 1.64% 2.10% ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.43% 0.52% 0.50% 0.52% ============ ============ ============ ============

For additional information contact:

Donald K. Truslow

Chief Financial Officer

(704) 716-2134

don.truslow@parksterlingbank.com