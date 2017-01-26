TransPod Partners with IKOS to Design and Develop Hyperloop Power System from the Ground Up

TORONTO, January 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

TransPod, the startup that is building the world's leading hyperloop system to disrupt and redefine commercial transportation, today announced a partnership with IKOS, the leading technology consulting firm specializing in railway engineering and energy infrastructure, with 12 subsidiaries in seven countries and 650 engineers. IKOS' expertise will support the general electrical system, and safety engineering of the TransPod hyperloop pod.

IKOS will join TransPod's growing network of global industry partners collaborating to build a commercially viable hyperloop system by the year 2020. IKOS' team will focus on the design and development of new technology for energy-efficient power supply generation.

"TransPod recently secured $15 million USD seed funding, and we're pushing harder than ever on global growth, innovation, and invention," said Sebastien Gendron, founder and CEO, TransPod. "Hyperloop transportation will change the way we live, commute, and conduct business, and our goal is to introduce this change around the world. With the addition of IKOS' extensive experience, we're uniquely positioned to accelerate the development of industry-leading hyperloop technologies that will significantly improve our quality of life and economic prosperity."

"For more than 10 years, IKOS has worked with our clients to overcome major challenges of our time," said Serge Chelly, CEO, IKOS. "Our partnership with TransPod will impact IKOS' activities way beyond railway engineering. We will have to make decisions that will shape the future of transportation by not only addressing current issues such as sustainability, reliability, and safety, but also by developing new innovative technologies. We are very proud to be working with the TransPod team."

In order to fully support TransPod's teams located in Canada and Italy, IKOS will open new offices in those regions in 2017.

TransPod presented a full concept of its hyperloop pod at InnoTrans, the world's leading trade show for rail transport technology, in September 2016. The company has been focused on developing and proving proprietary designs that alleviate both immediate and long-term issues inherent in technology proposed to date. Elements ranging from passenger comfort and operational performance to route design, tube pressure, and the pod's internal systems, are consistently performing well above competitive designs. Specific benchmark results will be released at a later date.

About TransPod

TransPod's goal is to disrupt and redefine commercial transportation between major cities in developed and emerging markets. The startup was founded in 2015 to build the world's leading hyperloop system to connect people, cities, and businesses with high-speed transportation that is affordable and environmentally sustainable. TransPod is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About IKOS

IKOS was founded in 2005 to bring some technical expertise and support to major railway and energy projects worldwide. For the past 11 years, IKOS has been continuously expanding by opening branches in 7 countries, and participating in innovative and large-scale projects worldwide: the full automation of Paris Line 1 subway, the integration of signaling in London Underground for Crossrail, the biggest European Infrastructure project, the Wifi integration in the high-speed Thalys train, Safety studies for Singapore Metro and System engineering for New York regional trains. Find out more information on http://www.ikosconsulting.com/en/

