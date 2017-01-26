Commits to Client Success and Women in Leadership

Corra is pleased to announce an exciting promotion within the company's leadership team. Rachel Weir, formerly VP of Sales and Marketing, now takes on the role of Chief Client Officer, emphasizing the customer-focused mentality of the digital commerce agency. This move marks Corra's first female C-Level executive, reflecting Corra's commitment to leading the charge for women in tech.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170126005199/en/

Rachel Weir, Chief Client Officer, becomes Corra's first female C-level executive (Photo: Business Wire)

As CCO, Weir's initial initiative will be to lead the overhauled Client Relations team, with a "fanatical focus" on real client success. Rather than basic account management, Corra's Customer Success Managers will concentrate on the execution and quality of their services, and the measurable results of their clients' businesses.

"Rachel has been a vital asset from day one," said CEO Ron Bongo. "As Chief Client Officer, she'll serve as a strategic counterpart to our Chief Operating Officer and a counterbalance to our delivery organization. Through this joint collaboration, we expect to improve our ability to exceed client expectations and improve our deliverables. Rachel's role will ensure we are self-evaluating and adapting to benefit our clients."

"I'm honored to be stepping into this position," said Weir. "It's a joy leading a team of individuals who take their craft seriously yet remain humble enough to break down barriers and collaborate."

Weir's promotion to CCO additionally shows Corra's commitment to enabling and elevating women into key leadership positions. According to the National Center for Women Information Technology (NCWIT), women made up just 25% of tech positions in 2015. In comparison, Corra's global team is comprised of 41% women, who also make up half of all positions at the Director level and above. This is attributed to inclusive hiring practices focused on hiring the best candidate for any role, and a company culture that emphasizes work-life balance and a collaborative and supportive working environment.

"Beyond just statistics, we truly value the women within Corra," Weir said. "Our leadership team takes note of the lack of women represented in our space, and we vow to be leaders in change."

About Corra

Corra is a New York, Los Angeles and London based digital commerce agency creating unified commerce experiences for fashion, lifestyle and beauty on the Magento Enterprise and SAP hybris platforms.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170126005199/en/

Contacts:

Corra

Sasha Butkovich, 212-268-4500

sashabutkovich@corra.com