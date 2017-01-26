CafeX Closes $18M Series C Funding Led by Rakuten, parent of Rakuten Communications

Investment will fuel product innovation and strategic expansion of outcome-driven enterprise collaboration solutions in global markets

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --CafeX Communications®, a leading supplier of real-time digital engagement solutions, announced that it has closed on $18M in Series C funding. The round was led by Rakuten, Inc., parent company of Rakuten Communications, the Japan-based provider of enterprise telecommunications services and solutions.

CafeX's product portfolio is recognized worldwide for improving the ways teams, companies, and customers collaborate within web and mobile applications. CafeX Chime facilitates collaboration within the context of business objectives, removing common obstacles in order to bring the right people and information together at the right time to achieve outcomes. ChimeSpaces, announced as part of the Vayyoo acquisition earlier this week, creates centralized, persistent virtual spaces for stakeholders to share and access digital media, request approvals, trigger notifications and perform other project tasks. ChimeMeetings helps enterprises reach every user with one-click video collaboration in every browser with no added plugins and optimal use of network resources.

"Rakuten Communications sees tremendous value in strengthening our partnership with CafeX, a recognized global innovator of transformational engagement solutions," said Yasufumi Hirai, Group Executive Vice President, CIO and CISO, Rakuten, Inc. and Representative Director and Chairman, CEO of Rakuten Communications. "This strategic investment strongly aligns with Rakuten's vision of fostering global innovation and our ability to deliver advanced communication technologies that will improve engagement and enterprise collaboration for our corporate customers in Japan."

"Rakuten Communications is an important strategic partner for CafeX, not only as our exclusive distribution arm in Japan, but also for providing invaluable insight and advice on product and market action plans for the entire Asia-Pacific region," said Rami Musallam, chief executive officer at CafeX. "As a company on the front line with enterprise customers every day, Rakuten's lead position in this Series C round is a clear affirmation that CafeX has products that address real customer needs across multiple markets. This capital investment will fuel CafeX's globalization development activities as well as support expansion into new geographic regions."

Since its launch in 2013, CafeX has raised $50M through three funding rounds. Large global financial services, insurance, retail and other industry leaders have implemented CafeX's award-winning products to enhance digital customer experiences through real-time in-app support, including chat, co-browsing, click-to-call and video collaboration. Chime, in conjunction with the company's recent acquisition of Vayyoo Rooms, has expanded CafeX's enterprise collaboration portfolio to include virtual meeting room technology oriented around business outcomes.

For information about CafeX's portfolio of digital engagement solutions, please visit www.cafex.com.

About CafeX

CafeX makes it easier for companies to enhance live engagement within web and mobile applications. Trusted by many Global 2000 companies, CafeX's award-winning collaboration software operates within the context of business workflows to increase customer satisfaction and workforce productivity. For more information about CafeX, please visit www.cafex.com or follow @CafeXComms.

About Rakuten Communications Corp.

Rakuten Communications Corp., a subsidiary of Rakuten, Inc., is an information and communications technology company that strives to create new value for a digital society. In addition to existing fixed-line communication services including IP phone and internet connection services, the company offers mobile and cloud solutions to position its customers for a digital future. Rakuten Communications Corp. aims to expand by development of the potential of the IP platform, across voice, data, media and applications. https://comm.rakuten.co.jp/english/company/

CafeX Communications and CafeX Live Assist are trademarks of CafeX Communications, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

