

MIDLAND (dpa-AFX) - Dow Chemical Co (DOW) on Thursday, after reporting a net loss in its fourth quarter, said the company is seeing early signs of positive economic momentum, with the United States in expansionary mode, driven by the ongoing strength of the consumer and the tailwind of a new incoming administration promising structural reforms.



Europe continues its gradual recovery, despite increasing political uncertainty and geopolitical tensions.



The company added that it expects demand for Dow's portfolio to remain healthy, particularly in the businesses that serve packaging, infrastructure, consumer care, electronics, automotive and agriculture.



