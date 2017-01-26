

WALTHAM (dpa-AFX) - Raytheon Co (RTN) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings came in at $544 million, or $1.84 per share. This was lower than $558 million, or $1.85 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.87 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $6.24 billion. This was down from $6.33 billion last year.



Raytheon Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $544 Mln. vs. $558 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.5% -EPS (Q4): $1.84 vs. $1.85 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -0.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.87 -Revenue (Q4): $6.24 Bln vs. $6.33 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.4%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.20 - $7.35 Full year revenue guidance: $24.8 - $25.3 Bln



