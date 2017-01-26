StoryStream Chosen to Join Upscale - Tech City UK's Exclusive Coaching Programme for the UK's Most Promising Startups

LONDON, January 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

StoryStream, the digital content management experts, today joined Tech City UK's bespoke rapid coaching programme, Upscale, which helps British startups scale strategically and at speed by providing them with the right knowledge, guidance and networking opportunities from the most influential tech entrepreneurs in the UK.

StoryStream was one of the 33 companies selected for the exclusive programme out of over 200 applications received by Upscale.

"We are excited to be part of Upscale this year. This is validation that our forward-thinking approach to content management technology, sound experience within the automotive sector and stable growth has cemented our solid foundation," said Alex Vaidya, CEO and co-founder of StoryStream. "With Upscale's help, we will now be able to take StoryStream to the next stage of growth, fast," he added.

Now in its second year of running, Upscale 2.0 focusses specifically on growth management and scaling solutions for startup founders to advance their businesses at a rapid pace whilst ensuring stability and sustainability. Coaches for the Upscale programme include successful founders, leaders and investors from King, FanFuel, Just Giving, Google Ventures, Just Eat, SkyScanner, Balderton Capital and many more, including the Upscale team from Tech City UK. The selected startups will also receive advice from programme partners Silicon Valley Bank and the law firm Cooley LLP.

About StoryStream

StoryStream accelerates the management of content for marketers to deliver engaging brand experiences to customers. Its smart content platform enables marketers to optimise the use of User Generated Content (UGC) and Brand Generated Content (BGC) at scale across multi-channel touchpoints to drive measurable business results. StoryStream works with some of the world's forward-thinking brands such as Porsche, Volvo, STA Travel, Gousto and Audi. (http://www.storystream.it)

About Upscale

Tech City UK's mission is to accelerate the growth of the UK's digital economy. The organisation was founded in 2010 to raise the profile of the UK's digital and tech sector and provide it everything it needs to keep growing at a rapid rate. Tech City UK does this through its programmes and policy work: focusing on skills, smart capital, investment and infrastructure.The organisation has offices in London and Manchester from which it works with digital businesses at all stages of their development.

