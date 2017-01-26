Getinge Year-End Report January-December 2016

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
FOURTH QUARTER OF 2016 IN BRIEF
- Order intake increased by 3.1% to SEK 8,582 M (8,326). The order intake declined organically by 1.1%.
- Net sales increased by 1.1% to SEK 9,523 M (9,417). Net sales fell organically by 2.3%.
- Gross margin fell to 46.1% (47.2).
- EBITA* improved by 2.6% to SEK 1,970 M (1,920).
- Restructuring and integration costs rose to SEK 321 M (174).
- Profit before tax decreased by 5.8% to SEK 1,292 M (1 371).
- Earnings per share decreased to SEK3.96 (4.02).
- Increased cash flow: SEK 1,783 M (1,483), making the cash conversion 80.4% (68.5).
- Savings of SEK 140-150 M via the Big 5 efficiency-enhancement program.
- Mattias Perjos appointed new CEO of the Group. He will take office on March 27, 2017.
- After the end of thequarter: New management of Patient & Post-Acute Care appointed, as part of the preparations for the proposed distribution.
JANUARY-DECEMBER 2016 IN BRIEF
- Order intake fell by 1.0% to SEK 30,142 M (30,431). The order intake declined organically by 0.8%.
- Net sales fell by 1.6% to SEK 29,756 M (30,235). Net sales decreased organically by 1.5%.
- Gross margin was 46.5% (46.8).
- EBITA* increased by3.9% to SEK 4,341 M (4,179).
- Restructuring and integration costs rose to SEK 1,313 M (657).
- Profit before tax decreased by 17.4%to SEK 1,650 M (1,997).
- Earnings per share decreased to SEK 4.98 (5.83).
- Savings of SEK 395-420 M via the Big 5 efficiency-enhancement program.
- Continued remediation activities related to the Consent Decree with the FDA.
- Management changes: A new CEO, CFO and EVP HR.
- Preparation of proposed distribution of Patient & Post-Acute Care to shareholders not later than the first quarter of 2018.
- A dividend per share of SEK 2.00 (2.80) is proposed, corresponding to SEK 477 M (667).
- Outlook for 2017: Slightly positive organic sales growth for the full-year.
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
MSEK
Q4 2016
Q4 2015
Change %
Jan-Dec2016
Jan-Dec2015
Change %
Order intake
8 582
8 326
3.1%
30 142
30 431
-1.0%
9 523
9 417
1.1%
29 756
30 235
-1.6%
Gross Profit
4 387
4 449
-1.4%
13 840
14 163
-2.3%
Gross margin
46.1%
47.2%
-1.1%
46.5%
46.8%
-0.3%
EBITA*
1 970
1 920
2.6%
4 341
4 179
3.9%
EBITA margin*
20.7%
20.4%
0.3%
14.6%
13.8%
0.8%
Operating profit
1 449
1 545
-6.2%
2 287
2 729
-16.2%
Profit before tax
1 292
1 371
-5.8%
1 650
1 997
-17.4%
Net profit
952
999
-4.7%
1 213
1 457
-16.7%
Earnings per share, SEK
3.96
4.02
-1.5%
4.98
5.83
-14.6%
Cash flow from operations
1 783
1 483
20.2%
3 671
3 458
6.2%
* before restructuring, acquisition and integration cost
For further information, please contact:
Joacim Lindoff
Acting President & CEO
Tele: +46 (0)10 335 32 10
E-mail: Joacim.lindoff@getinge.com
Kornelia Rasmussen
Executive Vice President Group Communications
Phone: +46 (0)10 335 58 10
E-mail: kornelia.rasmussen@getinge.com
This information is information that Getinge AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 1:00 p.m. CET on January 26, 2017.
