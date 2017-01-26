Getinge Year-End Report January-December 2016

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

FOURTH QUARTER OF 2016 IN BRIEF

Order intake increased by 3.1% to SEK 8,582 M (8,326). The order intake declined organically by 1.1%.

Net sales increased by 1.1% to SEK 9,523 M (9,417). Net sales fell organically by 2.3%.

Gross margin fell to 46.1% (47.2).

EBITA* improved by 2.6% to SEK 1,970 M (1,920).

Restructuring and integration costs rose to SEK 321 M (174).

Profit before tax decreased by 5.8% to SEK 1,292 M (1 371).

Earnings per share decreased to SEK3.96 (4.02).

Increased cash flow: SEK 1,783 M (1,483), making the cash conversion 80.4% (68.5).

Savings of SEK 140-150 M via the Big 5 efficiency-enhancement program.

Mattias Perjos appointed new CEO of the Group. He will take office on March 27, 2017 .

After the end of thequarter: New management of Patient & Post-Acute Care appointed, as part of the preparations for the proposed distribution.

JANUARY-DECEMBER 2016 IN BRIEF

Order intake fell by 1.0% to SEK 30,142 M (30,431). The order intake declined organically by 0.8%.

Net sales fell by 1.6% to SEK 29,756 M (30,235). Net sales decreased organically by 1.5%.

Gross margin was 46.5% (46.8).

EBITA* increased by3.9% to SEK 4,341 M (4,179).

Restructuring and integration costs rose to SEK 1,313 M (657).

Profit before tax decreased by 17.4%to SEK 1,650 M (1,997).

Earnings per share decreased to SEK 4.98 (5.83).

Savings of SEK 395-420 M via the Big 5 efficiency-enhancement program.

Continued remediation activities related to the Consent Decree with the FDA.

Management changes: A new CEO, CFO and EVP HR.

Preparation of proposed distribution of Patient & Post-Acute Care to shareholders not later than the first quarter of 2018.

A dividend per share of SEK 2.00 (2.80) is proposed, corresponding to SEK 477 M (667).

Outlook for 2017: Slightly positive organic sales growth for the full-year.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

MSEK Q4 2016 Q4 2015 Change % Jan-Dec2016 Jan-Dec2015 Change %















Order intake 8 582 8 326 3.1% 30 142 30 431 -1.0%

Net sales 9 523 9 417 1.1% 29 756 30 235 -1.6%

Gross Profit 4 387 4 449 -1.4% 13 840 14 163 -2.3%

Gross margin 46.1% 47.2% -1.1% 46.5% 46.8% -0.3%

EBITA* 1 970 1 920 2.6% 4 341 4 179 3.9%

EBITA margin* 20.7% 20.4% 0.3% 14.6% 13.8% 0.8%

Operating profit 1 449 1 545 -6.2% 2 287 2 729 -16.2%

Profit before tax 1 292 1 371 -5.8% 1 650 1 997 -17.4%

Net profit 952 999 -4.7% 1 213 1 457 -16.7%

Earnings per share, SEK 3.96 4.02 -1.5% 4.98 5.83 -14.6%

Cash flow from operations 1 783 1 483 20.2% 3 671 3 458 6.2%

* before restructuring, acquisition and integration cost



