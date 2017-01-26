It's a sign of the price-declining times when a company can post record sales figures, but still report a drop in revenues. Fortunately for SMA Solar Technology, the German company was able to translate its increase in sales into a significant increase in EBIT of almost 20%.

Getting onto the broken record, 2016 saw SMA make solar inverter sales of more than 8 GW, which is up from 7.3 GW in 2015. As noted, the rapid decline in inverter prices throughout the year saw the company post a drop in revenues, from €981.8 million in 2015 to €940 million in 2016. However, it is likely that this figure will keep the company on the top of the global inverter manufacturers' list for revenues, as other company's prices will have also fallen.

The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...