UL Launches Integrated Environment, Health, Safety, and Sustainability Solution

PURE' provides companies with full transparency and visibility across the global enterprise and supply chain

FRANKLIN, Tennessee, Jan. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --UL EHS Sustainabilityannounced the launch of thePURE' Platform - the industry's first integratedEnvironment, Health, Safety,and Sustainability softwaresolution designed to drive business performance. The suite of solutions transforms traditional data collection into meaningful and actionable insights to give customers real-time access to an integrated, 360-degree view of EHS, sustainability,and supply chain information across their organization.

The launch follows UL's 2016 acquisitionof cr360, a market leader in environment, health and safety management,and sustainability software.The PURE' Platform combines cr360's proven track record in software solutions innovation with UL's EHS and sustainability expertise, grounded in science to create a safer world. With today's launch, cr360 is now fully consolidated with UL's EHS division, creating a single combined and unified platform that includes a number of new functionalities.

"Our PURE' Platform aims to provide our clients with total connectivity and visibility into the overall health, safety,and sustainability of their organization," said Mark Ward, general manager of UL EHS Sustainability. "It is the most intuitive, flexible, and powerful solution on the market."

The integrated PURE' Platform offers a number of new capabilities for organizations looking to protect their people, manage their operational risk and drive business performance, including:

New iOS and Windows Apps: These native apps empower users to leverage mobility to log information when offline and automatically sync when back online.

A module for organizations to manage their compliance to EHS regulations and policies with compliance registers and monitoring. Integrations with third party supplier assessment/certification system s: Enables businesses to transfer information between platforms in order to streamline data sources, maintain consistency across datasets, and enhance data integrity.

s: Enables businesses to transfer information between platforms in order to streamline data sources, maintain consistency across datasets, and enhance data integrity. Audits Scheduling:Create and manage a schedule of audits to be completed to enhance program planning and execution.

EHS Sustainability works with more than 2,000 companies across 20 industries throughout the world, empowering them to protect the well-being of workers, reduce risk, improve productivity, enhance compliance, and drive measurable business improvement. For more information on PURE, please visit: ULehssustainability.com.

About UL:

UL fosters safe living and working conditions for people everywhere through the application of science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. The UL Mark engenders trust enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. We test, inspect, audit, certify, validate, verify, advise and train and we support these efforts with software solutions for safety and sustainability. To learn more about us, visitUL.com.

About UL EHS Sustainability:

UL EHS Sustainability is a division of UL, the premier global independent safety science company that has championed progress for 120 years. UL EHS Sustainability empowers organizations to protect the well-being of workers, reduce risk, improve productivity, enhance compliance, and drive measurable business improvement through its EHS, occupational health, environmental, supply chain, sustainability, and corporate social responsibility platforms. More than 2,000 organizations in over 20 major industries including manufacturing, healthcare, and construction & energy, trust UL's tools to meet their expanding needs. The new PURE' Platform is a full suite of environment, health, safety, sustainability and supply chain software solutions designed for users who want total connectivity and visibility into the overall health, safety, and sustainability of their organization. Visit us atwww.ULEHSsustainability.com.

