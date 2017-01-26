

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) on Thursday confirmed its fiscal 2017 earnings per share guidance range of $2.47 - $2.67. The company trimmed its adjusted earnings per share guidance range to $2.70 - $2.90 from previously expected $2.85 - $3.05.



On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $2.96 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company sees worldwide revenues increasing in the low-single digits, and gross margin as a percentage of revenue to be approximately 72% to 73%.



In pre-market activity, the shares were trading down 2.50 percent at $48.31.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX