

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) released earnings for fourth quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $172 million, or $0.50 per share. This was lower than $190 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $1.64 billion. This was up from $1.59 billion last year.



JetBlue Airways Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $172 Mln. vs. $190 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.50 vs. $0.56 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q4): $1.64 Bln vs. $1.59 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.1%



