PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 25-January-2017 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 395.15p INCLUDING current year revenue 400.28p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 390.93p INCLUDING current year revenue 396.06p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---