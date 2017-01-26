

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. economy continued its buoyant growth in the fourth quarter on consumer spending, weathering the uncertainties stemming from the 'Brexit' vote.



Gross domestic product grew 0.6 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, the same pace of growth as seen in the previous two quarters, preliminary estimate from the Office for National Statistics showed Thursday. Economists had forecast a slightly slower 0.5 percent growth.



The growth was largely driven by services, with a strong contribution from consumer-focused industries such as retail sales and travel agency services. Services output gained 0.8 percent.



Other sectors, namely construction and production, provided negligible positive contributions to growth in the fourth quarter.



Construction output grew 0.1 percent, while production remained flat. Within production, manufacturing grew 0.7 percent. By contrast, mining shrank sharply by 6.9 percent, the biggest since late 2012.



Another report from the ONS showed that services output increased by 0.3 percent in November from October and by 3.2 percent from November 2015.



On a yearly basis, the economy expanded 2.2 percent, which was slightly faster than the expected 2.1 percent.



In 2016 as a whole, GDP grew 2 percent. However, growth was slower than the 2.2 percent expansion seen in 2015.



Despite ongoing resilience at the end of 2016, 2017 is likely to be an increasingly difficult year for the UK economy, IHS Markit economist Howard Archer said. Like a slow puncture, the economist suspects that the economy will gradually lose air as the year proceeds.



The strong end to last year provides plenty of momentum heading into 2017, Ruth Gregory at Capital Economics said. And while growth looks set to ease this year, the beneficial effects of the fall in the pound should help to ensure that the slowdown won't be too severe, the economist added.



Earlier this week, the EY ITEM Club said the U.K. economy is set to undergo a fairly gradual dip and recover over the coming four years as the country is set to initiate steps to leave the EU this year. The think tank expects GDP growth of 1.3 percent this year.



