

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) released a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $270.5 million, or $4.67 per share. This was up from $253.9 million, or $4.13 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.66 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $1.83 billion. This was up from $1.75 billion last year.



Alliance Data Systems Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $270.5 Mln. vs. $253.9 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.5% -EPS (Q4): $4.67 vs. $4.13 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.1% -Analysts Estimate: $4.66 -Revenue (Q4): $1.83 Bln vs. $1.75 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.6%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $18.50 Full year revenue guidance: $7.7 Bln



