

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $10.62 million, or $0.46 per share. This was higher than $9.65 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $10.62 Mln. vs. $9.65 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.46 vs. $0.43 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.45



