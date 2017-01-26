

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the Swiss franc advanced against its major counterparts in the European session on Thursday.



The franc advanced to a 3-week high of 1.0694 versus the euro and more than a 2-week high of 114.68 versus the yen, off its early low of 1.0744 and a 2-day low of 113.26, respectively.



The franc reversed from an early low of 1.0003 against the greenback and more than 3-week low of 1.2651 against the pound, rising back to 0.9968 and 1.2541, respectively.



On the upside, the franc may find resistance around 1.04 against the euro, 117.00 against the yen, 0.97 against the greenback and 1.24 against the pound.



