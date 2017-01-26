Concordia Maritime - Invitation to Teleconference/audio Transmission

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Concordia Maritime welcomes you to participate in a teleconference/ audio transmission January 31 2017, at 02.30 pm CET.

The session will feature a presentation of the Financial Statement for the full year 2016 (to be published on January 31, 2017 at about 01.30 CET) and a Q&A session.

Presiding:

Kim Ullman, CEO

Ola Helgesson, CFO

The teleconference will be available at:

SE: +46856642692

UK +442030089801

US: +18558315944

To access the audio transmission, please click on the link below:

https://wonderland.videosync.fi/concordia-maritime-q4-report-2016

Questions can be posed verbally via the teleconference, or in writing via the audio transmission.

Participants will subsequently also have the opportunity to review the Financial Statement for the full year 2016 as a recorded version on Concordia Maritime's website, under Investor Relations.



CONTACT:

Kim Ullman

CEO

Concordia Maritime AB

Tel 46 31855003

Mobile 46 704855003

Email kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com

Ola Helgesson

CFO

Concordia Maritime AB

Tel 46 31 855009

Mobile 46 704 855009

Email ola.helgesson@concordiamaritime.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/r/invitation-to-teleconference-audio-transmission,c2174597

The following files are available for download: