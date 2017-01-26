CrownBio Announces Expansion of Life Science Division

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan 26,2017 /PRNewswire/ --Crown Bioscience, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crown Bioscience International (TWSE: ticker 6554), and a global drug discovery and development services company providing translational platforms to advance oncology and metabolic diseaseresearch, announced its intention to significantly increase focus on the Life Science division of the organization.

CrownBio's Life Science division currently provides more than one hundred products across a portfolio of antibodies for in vivo and in vitro studies, recombinant proteins, recombinant cell lines, tumor samples for oncology research and drug development, immune checkpoint antibodies, and tumor tissue microarrays. Driven by market demand, CrownBio is investing in expanding the division and forecasts triple digit growth in 2017. The investment includes an addition to the leadership team with the appointment of Debby Saunders, as Executive Director of Life Science Development.

Saunders will direct the sales and marketing efforts for the Life Science division's expanding in vivo and in vitro oncology product portfolio that supports and accelerates preclinical research, drug development, and validation efforts. She brings over 20 years of experience in life science sales and marketing with a proven track record for delivering sales revenue growth. Her broad experience includes senior sales management, marketing, inside sales, field sales, quality assurance, and operational roles within life science and molecular diagnostic organizations.

Laurie Heilmann, SVP of Global Strategy, Marketing and Business Development commented, "This investment in new products and leadership demonstrates our ongoing commitment to bring to market an expanding toolset to help advance the rate of scientific breakthrough for oncology drug discovery and development."

In support of the expansion in 2017, CrownBio will more than double their offering of recombinant cell lines covering important targets and pathways in oncology. Further expansion of CrownBio's product catalog includes tumor tissue microarrays, allowing for rapid assay screening of molecular targets and diagnostic and prognostic markers, as well as high quality immune checkpoint antibodies to detect immune regulators, some of which will be suitable for in vivo use.

About Crown Bioscience Inc.

Crown Bioscienceis a global drug discovery and development solutions company providing translational platforms to advanceoncologyandmetabolic diseaseresearch. With an extensive portfolio of relevant models and predictive tools, Crown Bioscience enables clients to deliver superior clinical candidates. For more information, please visit,www.crownbio.com

