Atento Sets Date for Fiscal 2016 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results; Announces Upcoming Investor Event

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO), the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BPO) in Latin America and among the top three providers worldwide, today announced it has set the date for the release of its fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full-year financial results and its participation in upcoming investor event.

Fiscal 2016 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

The Company will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results after market close of New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 and will follow with a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 407-3982 toll free domestic, UK: (+44) 0 800 756 3429 toll free, Brazil: +55 0800 891 6221 toll free, or Spain: (+34) 900 834 236 toll free. All other international callers can access the conference call by dialing +1 (201) 493-6780 toll free. No passcode is required. Individuals who dial in will be asked to identify themselves and their affiliations. The conference call will also be webcasted through a link on Atento's Investor Relations website at investors.atento.com. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

Upcoming Investor Event

Mauricio Montilha, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in Credit Suisse's 2017 Latin America Investment Conference in São Paulo, Brazil on January 31 and February 1, 2017 .

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top three providers globally, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento's shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2016, Atento was named one of the World's 25 Best Multinational Workplaces by Great Place to Work® for a fourth consecutive year. For more information visit www.atento.com

