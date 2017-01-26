Fred. Olsen Energy ASA - Covenant Waivers Approved by Bondholders

OSLO, Norway, Jan 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Reference is made to the announcements on 12 January 2017 and 15 December 2016, where Fred. Olsen Energy ASA ("FOE" or the "Company") inter alia summoned a bondholders' meeting in the Company's bond issue FOE05 with an intention to temporarily waive certain covenants in the bond agreement.

The bondholders' meeting was held today. The proposal including inter alia the covenant waivers as proposed in the summons letter dated 12 January 2017 were supported by a qualified majority and thus duly approved.

