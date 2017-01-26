Klövern AB (publ): Klövern AB: Klövern acquires a property in Nyköping for SEK 190 million

Klövern acquires the property Klädeshandlaren 15 in Nyköping. The underlying property value amounts to SEK 190 million. The property is also known as the Nyckeln mall and is situated along the main shopping street in the central part of Nyköping. The property's lettable area amounts to 12,225 sq.m. of office and retail space. The largest tenants are Landstinget Sörmland (the county council), Clas Ohlson, Intersport och KappAhl. The rental value amounts to SEK 18 million and the economic occupancy rate exceeds 95 per cent.

Transfer of possession will be on 7 March 2017.

"The acquisition in this central location is a good addition to our existing portfolio in Nyköping. After the acquisition our property portfolio in Nyköping amounts to 124,708 sq.m. which gives us good synergies", says Klövern's CEO Rutger Arnhult.

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them efficient premises in Swedish growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.



