13th annual coke, coal steel Conference unites key stakeholders on pressing international trade issues

More than 100 key stakeholders from the coke, coal and steel industries will convene upon Dusseldorf, Germany 25-26 April 2017 to attend the 13th edition of Smithers Apex' Eurocoke Summit (www.eurocokesummit.com).

Eurocoke Summit has long been regarded as the best event to learn about the latest technology and hear market forecasts, react to the latest trends, and network with key players in the coke, coal and steel industries.

The 2017 agenda will include presentations from leading industry players such as:

Dr Frederic Honnart, Cokeplant Expert at ArcelorMittal CTO

Peter Liszio, Managing Director of Schwelgern Coke Plant, ThyssenKrupp

Hyun Ju Jeong, Manager at Pohang Works, POSCO

Researchers from other key European research institutions including DMT,CPM and CSIC-INCAR

The programme will focus on a number of hot topics including:

Navigating challenges to recovery

Global outlook for the industry

Successfully operating plants in today's challenging circumstances

Battery repair and maintenance

Methods to reduce emissions from cokemaking

Exploring the latest R&D projects in Europe

In addition to the informative and engaging programming, Eurocoke Summit will include over 8 hours of dedicated business networking time throughout the conference.

"The Eurocoke Summit 2017 will offer fantastic learning and networking opportunities for the full supply chain working in the coke, coal and steel industries," said Georgia Atwal, Conference Producer. "Attendees will benefit from expert knowledge of global market trends across coal, coke and steel to ensure they can navigate the coming months, as well as core technical and operational insights to help them gain from recent upturns and get the best out of plants in what is still a challenging market."

