World Ayurvedic Market Analysis & Trends Report 2016-2025 - Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 16.0% - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Ayurvedic Market Analysis & Trends - Healthcare Products, Personal Care Products, Distribution Channel - Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Indian Ayurvedic Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 16.0% over the next decade.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing urbanization & changing lifestyle, adopting as a complementary and alternative medicine (CAM), new innovative product launches and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.



Based on mode of sale, the market is classified retail sale and online sale. Depending on the product, the market is segmented personal care product and healthcare product. By personal care product, the market is further divided into oral care, make-up, skin care and hair care & fragrances. By healthcare product, the market is further segregated into dietary supplements, ayurvedic nutraceuticals and ayurvedic medicines.



By application, the market is subjugated into skin diseases, cardiovascular, diabetes, autoimmune diseases, cancer, mental health, nervous system disorders, respiratory disorders and other applications. Based on distribution channel, the market is subjected into pharmacy & drug stores, internet retailing, supermarkets and other distribution channels.



This industry report analyzes the Indian market for Ayurveda across all the given segments presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the country, the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Urbanization & Changing Lifestyle

3.1.2 Adopting as a Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM)

3.1.3 New Innovative Product Launches

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 India Ayurvedic Market, By Mode of sale

4.1 Retail Sale

4.2 Online Sale



5 India Ayurvedic Market, By Product

5.1 Personal Care Product

5.1.1.1 Oral Care

5.1.1.2 Make-Up

5.1.1.3 Skin Care

5.1.1.3.1.1 Moisturizer

5.1.1.3.1.2 Scrub

5.1.1.3.1.3 Creams

5.1.1.3.1.4 Face Wash

5.1.1.4 Hair Care & Fragrances

5.2 Healthcare Product )

5.2.1.1 Dietary Supplements

5.2.1.2 Ayurvedic Nutraceuticals

5.2.1.3 Ayurvedic Medicines



6 India Ayurvedic Market, By Application

6.1 Skin Diseases

6.2 Cardiovascular

6.3 Diabetes

6.4 Autoimmune Diseases

6.5 Cancer

6.6 Mental Health

6.7 Nervous System Disorders

6.8 Respiratory Disorders

6.9 Other Applications



7 India Ayurvedic Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Pharmacy & Drug Stores

7.2 Internet Retailing

7.3 Supermarkets

7.4 Other Distribution Channels



8 Leading Companies

8.1 Patanjali Ayurved Limited

8.2 Emami Ltd.

8.3 Amrutanjan Healthcare Limited

8.4 Vicco Laboratories

8.5 Hamdard Laboratories

8.6 Dabur India Ltd.

8.7 The Himalaya Drug Company

8.8 Forest Essentials

8.9 Charak Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

8.10 Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt. Ltd.

8.11 Kerala Ayurveda Ltd.



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9jdwvk/ayurvedic_market

