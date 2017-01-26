$23.18 Billion Multi-Touch Technology Market - Forecasts to 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

The Global Multi-Touch Technology Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 17.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $23.18 billion by 2025.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing usage of mobile devices, booming market for flexible displays, technological advancements of multi-touch technology and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.



Based on product, the market is categorized into enterprise products, consumer electronic products and miscellaneous electronic products. By enterprise products, the market is further classified into all-in-one pc, trackpad/touchpad, multi-touch mouse and others.



By consumer electronic products, the market is segmented into POS systems, gaming systems, PMP/MP3 players, large displays, tablets, mobile phones and others. By miscellaneous electronic products, the market is sub segmented into Atm's/hospitality counters/other public-space machines, kiosks and large interactive screens.



Depending on the technology, the market is segmented into opaque multi-touch technology and transparent multi-touch technology. By transparent multi-touch technology, the market is further divided into resistive technology, acoustic technology, infrared technology, camera-based (Optical) technology, embedded (In-Cell) technology, capacitive technology, vision-based technology and other technologies.



By application, the market is segregated into enterprise, consumer electronic and miscellaneous electronic applications. By enterprise applications, the market is further segmented into retail, government and corporate, educational and public space application. By consumer electronic, the market is further categorized into entertainment application and infotainment application.



This industry report analyzes the global markets for Multi-Touch Technology across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Usage of Mobile Devices

3.1.2 Booming Market for Flexible Displays

3.1.3 Technological Advancements of Multi-Touch Technology

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Multi-Touch Technology Market, By Product

4.1 Enterprise Products

4.1.1.1 All-In-One Pc

4.1.1.2 Trackpad/Touchpad

4.1.1.3 Multi-Touch Mouse

4.1.1.4 Others

4.2 Consumer Electronic Products

4.2.1.1 POS Systems

4.2.1.2 Gaming Systems

4.2.1.3 PMP/MP3 Players

4.2.1.4 Large Displays

4.2.1.5 Tablets

4.2.1.6 Mobile Phones

4.2.1.7 Others

4.2.1.7.1.1 A/v Players

4.2.1.7.1.2 Automation Systems

4.3 Miscellaneous Electronic Products

4.3.1.1 Atm's/hospitality counters/other public-space machines

4.3.1.2 Kiosks

4.3.1.3 Large Interactive Screens



5 Multi-Touch Technology Market, By Technology

5.1 Opaque Multi-Touch Technology

5.2 Transparent Multi-Touch Technology

5.2.1.1 Resistive Technology

5.2.1.2 Acoustic Technology

5.2.1.3 Infrared Technology

5.2.1.4 Camera-Based (Optical) Technology

5.2.1.5 Embedded (In-Cell) Technology

5.2.1.6 Capacitive Technology

5.2.1.7 Vision-Based Technology

5.2.1.8 Other technologies



6 Multi-Touch Technology Market, By Application

6.1 Enterprise Application

6.1.1.1 Retail

6.1.1.2 Government and corporate

6.1.1.3 Educational

6.1.1.4 Public space application

6.2 Consumer Application

6.2.1.1 Entertainment Application

6.2.1.2 Infotainment Application

6.2.1.2.1.1 Automotive

6.2.1.2.1.2 PC-based

6.3 Miscellaneous Application



7 Multi-Touch Technology Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 3M Co.

9.2 3M9 LLC

9.3 Alps Electric

9.4 Apple Inc.

9.5 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

9.6 Fujitsu Limited

9.7 Google Inc.

9.8 Hewlett-Packard Co.

9.9 Immersion Corporation

9.10 Microsoft Corporation

9.11 Panasonic Corporation

9.12 Planar Systems Inc.

9.13 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

9.14 TPK Holding

9.15 Wintek Corporation

9.16 Displax Interactive Systems

9.17 Evoluce Ag

9.18 Gesturetek

9.19 Ideum

9.20 Jtouch Corporation

9.21 Synaptics Incorporated

9.22 U-Touch Uk



