China Aged Care Market, 2020: China's Population Aged Over 60 Reached 222 Million and the Old-Age Dependency Ratio 13.9% - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "China Aged Care Industry Report, 2016-2020" report to their offering.

China entered the aging society early in 1999. By the end of 2015, China's population aged over 60 reached 222 million and the old-age dependency ratio 13.9%. By 2020, China's population aged over 60 is expected to hit 243 million and the old-age dependency ratio 15.8%, accompanied by a further intensified aging trend.

In 2016, the Chinese government promulgated the Guiding Opinions on Financially Supporting the Accelerated Development of Old-age Service Industry, 13th Five-Year Plan for the Development of Civil Undertakings, Several Opinions on Opening up Old-age Service Market and Improving Old-age Service Quality, and other policies to promote the construction of old-age service facilities and actively develop the medical-nursing combined old-age service system.

At the same time, China's old-age security system has been gradually improved, with coverage further expanded. By the end of 2015, the number of people participating in the basic endowment insurance amounted to 858.33 million, including 353.61 million urban employees and 504.72 million urban and rural residents. By 2020, the number of people participating in the basic endowment insurance is estimated to hit 923.8 million.

Aged care industry mainly involves old-age apartment construction, household management service, and financial service industry as well as treatment, pharmaceutical & health-care products, home appliances, health management and other medical and health services for the elderly. This report mainly focuses on the old-age real estate market.

There are business opportunities worth approximately RMB4 trillion in the Chinese aged care market and expected to grow to RMB13 trillion by 2030, showing promising prospects. Under the impetus of potential benefits and favorable policies, some real estate developers, insurance companies and diversified enterprises as well as a number of foreign companies are starting layout for aged care projects in China.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview



2 China Old-age Security System



3 China Aged Care Market



4 China Old-age Real Estate Industry



5 Key Enterprises in China Aged Care Industry

Companies Mentioned



Beijing Capital Land

Bright Food

Cherish-Yearn

China Taiping

China Vanke

Hebei SanheYanda Industrial Group

Huichen Life

Jinling Hotel Nanjing

New China Life

Ping An Insurance

Poly Real Estate

Shanghai Henghui Medical Treatment Technique Progress

Sino-Ocean

Sunset Glow Chain Seniors' Apartment

Taikang Life

Tianjin Hetong Senior Citizens' Welfare Association

Union Life

Wuxi Langgao Elderly Service

Zhejiang Double Arrow Rubber

