Research and Markets - Top Display Technologies and Devices Market - Global Forecast to 2022 - Key Vendors are 3D Icon, Au Optronics, Google, LG Display & QD Vision

The market for the top technologies and devices market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this market is propelled by the rapid technological advancements and increased need for emerging technologies such as quantum dot and virtual retinal and flexible displays. The scope of this report covers the top display technologies and devices market on the basis of diverse segments such as product, industry, application, and geography.

The market for quantum dot displays is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Though the technology is still in the nascent stage, it has a huge potential to grow in the coming years. The growing demand for superior performance and resolution quality as well as cost-effective products is the major driver for the market to grow further in the coming years. On the other hand, the slower adoption of this technology due to lack of awareness is acting as a restraining factor.

Virtual retinal technology is another segment which offers huge opportunities for diverse applications in the current era. The shifting business focus to disruptive technologies, financial advantages, potential applications of VRDs in diverse industries, growing demand for low power consuming portable devices, and increasing acceptance of wearable devices are some of the key factors expected to drive the growth of the virtual retinal display market globally.

In 2015, North America held the largest share of the top display technologies and devices market. In addition, the presence of major industries and companies is driving the demand for signaling devices in the region. The APAC region held the second-largest share of the top display technologies and devices market.

This report describes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the top display technologies and devices market. In addition, it analyzes the current scenario and forecasts the market size till 2022.

