This is the first time the European Commission approved the use of a diabetes treatment for its effect on both blood sugar control and cardiovascular (CV) events

The CV data incorporated into the updated label are from the EMPA-REG OUTCOME trial, which showed Jardiance reduced the risk of CV death by 38 percent vs placebo in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) and established CV disease when added to standard of care

CV disease is the number one cause of death among people with T2D

The European Commission has approved an update to the Jardiance (empagliflozin) label to include a change to the indication statement. Jardiance is now indicated for the treatment of adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2D) as an adjunct to diet and exercise.The approved product information now includes data on the reduction of risk of cardiovascular (CV) death in patients with T2D and established CV disease in addition to data on the improvement of blood sugar control.Jardiance is the only oral diabetes treatment shown to reduce the risk of CV death in a dedicated CV outcome trial to date. Jardiance is marketed by Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY).

"One in two people with type 2 diabetes die of cardiovascular disease. The European Commission now reflects the importance of reducing cardiovascular death in these patients by extending the Jardiance label. This makes Jardiance the only diabetes drug which use is not restricted to just lowering blood glucose. That means that Jardiance enables physicians to provide their type 2 diabetes patient with established cardiovascular disease with a diabetes medication that can offer a life-saving cardiovascular benefit," said Dr Georg van Husen, Corporate Senior Vice President, Head of the Therapeutic Area CardioMetabolism, Boehringer Ingelheim.

The updated EU label now includes results from the EMPA-REG OUTCOME trial, which showed that Jardiance reduced the risk of CV death by 38 percent versus placebo in patients with T2D and established CV disease when added to standard of care. The trial also demonstrated that Jardiance significantly reduced the risk of the primary endpoint of CV death, non-fatal heart attack or non-fatal stroke by 14 percent versus placebo when added to standard of care in adults with T2D and established CV disease. There were no statistically significant differences in the risk of non-fatal heart attack or non-fatal stroke.

"This is very good news for the type 2 diabetes community," said Enrique Conterno, Senior Vice President and President, Lilly Diabetes. "This approval from the European Commission, along with approvals from other regulatory authorities around the world, marks a significant step towards making a positive difference to the lives of people with type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease."

About the EMPA-REG OUTCOME Trial

EMPA-REG OUTCOME was a long-term, multicentre, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of more than 7,000 patients from 42 countries with T2D and established CV disease.

The study assessed the effect of Jardiance (10 mg or 25 mg once daily) added to standard of care compared with placebo added to standard of care. Standard of care was comprised of sugar-lowering agents and CV drugs (including for blood pressure and cholesterol). The primary endpoint was defined as time to first occurrence of CV death, non-fatal heart attack or non-fatal stroke.

Over a median of 3.1 years, Jardiancesignificantly reduced the risk of CV death, non-fatal heart attack or non-fatal stroke by 14 percent versus placebo. The risk of CV death was reduced by 38 percent, with no significant difference in the risk of non-fatal heart attack or non-fatal stroke.

The overall safety profile of Jardiance in the EMPA-REG OUTCOME trial was consistent with that of previous trials.

About Diabetes and Cardiovascular Disease

More than 415 million people worldwide have diabetes, of which 193 million are estimated to be undiagnosed. By 2040, the number of people with diabetes is expected to rise to 642 million people worldwide. T2D is the most common form of diabetes, responsible for up to 91 percent of diabetes cases in high-income countries. Diabetes is a chronic condition that occurs when the body either does not properly produce, or use, the hormone insulin.

Due to the complications associated with diabetes, such as high blood sugar, high blood pressure and obesity, CV disease is a major complication and the leading cause of death associated with diabetes. People with diabetes are two to four times more likely to develop CV disease than people without diabetes. In 2015, diabetes caused 5 million deaths worldwide, with CV disease as the leading cause. Approximately 50 percent of deaths in people with T2D worldwide are caused by CV disease.

About Jardiance

Jardiance (empagliflozin) is an oral, once daily, highly selective sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitor approved for use in Europe, the United States and other markets around the world for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes.

Inhibition of SGLT2 with Jardiance (empagliflozin) in patients with T2D and high blood sugar levels leads to excretion of excess sugar in the urine. In addition, initiation of Jardiance increases excretion of salt from the body (i.e. sodium) and reduces the fluid load of the body's blood vessel system (i.e. intravascular volume). Excretion of sugar, salt and water after the initiation of treatment with empagliflozin may therefore contribute to the improvement in cardiovascular outcomes.

The change to the existing indication approved by the European Commission is as follows:

Jardiance is indicated for the treatment of adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise

as monotherapy when metformin is considered inappropriate due to intolerance

in addition to other medicinal products for the treatment of diabetes

For study results with respect to combinations, effects on glycaemic control and cardiovascular events, and the populations studied, see sections 4.4, 4.5 and 5.1.

Jardiance is not approved for patients with type 1 diabetes or for the treatment of diabetic ketoacidosis (increased ketones in the blood or urine).

