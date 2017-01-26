Nanospace Receives Commercial Order To Supply Components To Turksat 6A

STOCKHOLM, Jan 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

NanoSpace AB - a subsidiary of GS Sweden AB ("GomSpace" or the "Company") - has received an order of Xenon flow control components from The Scientific and Technological Research Counsil of Turkey - Space Technologies Research Institute ("TUBITAK UZAY") in Ankara.

The ordered Xenon flow control components will be used onboard the geosynchronous telecommunication satellite TURKSAT 6A that is scheduled for launch in 2020. The value of this order is in the range 1,7 to 2,5 MSEK depending on optional items.

NanoSpace has developed the subject Xenon flow controller during many years with support from both the European Space Agency and the Swedish National Space Board.

