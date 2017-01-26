Elsevier Announces 'Gorilla Pathology and Health: With a Catalogue of Preserved Materials', Four Additional Veterinary Science and Zoology Books

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, January 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Gorilla pathology title features two cross-referenced parts to greatly benefit research

Elsevier, a world-leading provider of scientific, technical and medical information products and services, today announced the publication of Gorilla Pathology and Health: With a Catalogue of Preserved Materials by John E. Cooper and Gordon Hull.It consists of two cross-referenced parts. The first, the book itself, is a review of pathological changes and tissue responses in gorillas. What makes the publication truly unique is the second part, a comprehensive descriptive catalogue of the location and nature of gorilla material in museums and scientific institutions throughout the world, greatly benefiting research and study.

At the same time, Elsevier announced publication of four additional veterinary science and zoology books.

Gorilla Pathology and Health brings together studies, data and clinical practice from difficult-to-access or obscure journals and NGO reports, in different languages, for interested parties and practitioners. It

offers perspectives on existing research in gorilla pathology, both for those studying conservation practices and those seeking an understanding of comparable diseases in humans. The book

includes illustrative figures on gross and microscopic pathological changes, museum specimens, photos of field necropsy and techniques, and examples of laboratory tests, and features an extensive list of references and further reading.

Professor Cooper has been associated with the Durrell Institute of Conservation and Ecology (DICE) at University of Kent, UK, since its inception and is now an honorary, visiting, member of its staff. He has lived and worked for nearly twenty years in Africa, Arabia and the Caribbean. In 2009 Professor Cooper returned to Britain after almost seven years as Professor of Veterinary Pathology at the University of the West Indies, Trinidad. He is primarily involved in teaching, diagnostic pathology, comparative medicine, and the veterinary care of wildlife and "exotic" species. With his wife, a lawyer, he teaches at universities in the UK, East Africa and elsewhere overseas and is active in forensic work and consultancies. Professor Cooper is an author/editor of many books and papers.

Gordon Hull, affiliated with the Gorilla Pathology Study Group in London, UK, is an amateur naturalist with a keen interest in primates and certain other mammals. He has specialized in the study of gorillas for many years, and has amassed a great deal of technical and historical information about specimens in zoos, museums and other institutions throughout the world.

The five new veterinary science and zoology titles are:



Gorilla Pathology and Health: With a Catalogue of Preserved Materials by John E. Cooper and Gordon Hull



by and Anatomy of Dolphins: Insights into Body Structure and Function by Bruno Cozzi , Stefan Huggenberger and Helmut Oelschläger



by , and Helmut Oelschläger The Teeth of Non-Mammalian Vertebrates by Barry Berkovitz and Peter Shellis



by and Sexual Biology and Reproduction in Crustaceans by Thanumalaya Subramoniam



by Thanumalaya Subramoniam Conceptual Breakthroughs in Ethology and Animal Behavior by Michael D. Breed

In order to meet content needs in veterinary science and zoology, Elsevier uses proprietary tools to identify the gaps in coverage of the topics. Editorial teams strategically fill those gaps with content written by key influencers in the field, giving students, faculty and researchers the content they need to answer challenging questions and improve outcomes. These new books, which will educate the next generation of veterinarians and zoologists, and provide critical foundational content for information professionals, are key examples of how Elsevier is enabling science to drive innovation.



