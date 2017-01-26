Tallinn, 2017-01-26 14:25 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The term of office extension of the Member of the Management Board



The Supervisory Board of AS Tallink Grupp has extended the term of office of the member of the Management Board Mr. Andres Hunt for the next three years starting from 24th February 2017.



Veiko Haavapuu Finance Director



AS Tallink Grupp Sadama 5/7 10111 Tallinn, Estonia Tel. +372 640 9914 E-mail veiko.haavapuu@tallink.ee