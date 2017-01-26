FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC - Result of AGM

Legal Entity Identifier 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Results of the Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC held on Thursday, 26 January 2017, all resolutions were duly passed. Details of the proxy votes received can be found on the Company's website www.finsburygt.com

A copy of the full text of the special resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting has been lodged with the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at www.morningstar.com/nsm . The special business resolutions will additionally be filed with Companies House.

The special business resolutions passed were as follows: