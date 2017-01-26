Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Conversion of Securities

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

26 January 2017

Completion of 31 December 2016 Share Conversion

Following the publication on 23rd January 2017 of final month-end net asset values for 31 December 2016 the following share conversion ratios have been determined in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation of the Company for the purposes of the 31 December 2016 share conversion date:

1.179302 US Dollar shares for each Sterling share 0.847958 Sterling shares for each US Dollar share

On the basis of aggregate applications received and using the conversion ratios listed above, the following shares will be converted:

GBP 40 shares of no par value into 47 USD shares

USD 1,246 shares of no par value into 1,056 GBP shares

The Company's Articles of Incorporation provide that whenever a number of shares is converted from one currency class to another, a corresponding number of unlisted B shares shall be converted so as to maintain the set ratio of B shares to ordinary shares. On this basis, the following B shares will be converted:

GBP 27 shares of no par value into 31 USD shares

USD 831 shares of no par value into 704 GBP shares

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") for the 47 new US Dollar shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities on or around 31 January 2017.

Following conversion of the relevant shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class will be as follows:

47,499,648 US Dollar shares; and

shares; and 2,015,858 Sterling shares

31,666,454 US Dollar B shares; and

B shares; and 1,343,919 Sterling B shares

The Share conversion took place on 26 January 2017



Enquiries:

Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Franczeska Hanford +44 148-174-5918

Email: FK26@ntrs.com

