NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- The COMEXPOSIUM Group, one of the world's leading event organizers, today announced that Jan Barthelemy will be rising to the role of Global Brand Director to lead ad:tech, the original industry authority for advertising, marketing and media technology, and iMedia. Barthelemy will lead the revitalized brands' evolution and unification as they continue to grow their respective footprints and increasingly collaborate around the globe to serve marketing practitioners with the latest in martech intelligence and innovation.

As the 2017 ad:tech and iMedia expansion agenda commences, Jan assumes the role of Global Brand Director, following his successful rebuilding of the business in Sydney, launching into New Zealand and Southeast Asia, more than doubling turnover and profits, widely credited for achieving the optimal audience mix of brand marketers, solution providers, publishers and agencies. In his now global role, Jan and his team will progress a strategic path to forge the premier assembly for marketing practitioners worldwide. Here they will glean the latest on innovation, technology led and data informed marketing methodology and brand success stories, convening with their peers over a rich and practical content agenda.

"We are delighted that Jan has joined in this global role for two iconic digital event brands. His wealth of knowledge and global perspective will help elevate our offerings for marketers across North America as well as Japan, UK, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia and China," said Steve Corrick, Chief Executive Officer, North America.

Jan brings 15 years of media and events strategy and planning background, having run events across a variety of industry sectors. Notably, Jan oversaw Internet World in London from 2006-2009 and transformed it from a waning IT and hardware event to a digital marketing event attracting over 13,000 yearly attendees.

"We are all excited about Jan taking this role, because he brings a global view and insights to two of the world's best events, as we take them both to new heights. His best practices will elevate our global presence and the experience for all involved," said John Durham, General Manager for ad:tech New York.

Notably, Jan comes aboard as ad:tech wraps its milestone re-launch of its signature New York City event and celebrated its 20th anniversary in November 2016 and as iMedia continues to expand its elite community of industry leaders.

"I'm so excited to have Jan on board. With him, iMedia will now take a larger role on the global marketing stage and continue to produce best-in-class events for all markets," said Christian Arens, Managing Director, iMedia North America.

About ad:tech

ad:tech is the original industry authority for marketing and media technology, where marketing, technology and media communities assemble to share new ways of thinking, build strong partnerships, and define new strategies to compete in an ever-changing marketplace. Several annual events around the world deliver immersive education through keynote speakers, timely topic-driven panels and hands-on workshops as well as showcase the latest products and solutions to help deepen understanding and create new ideas that will drive innovation. Attendees leave ad:tech inspired by what's new and what's next, armed with the tools and techniques they need to shift and re-imagine their own businesses. For more information, visit www.ad-tech.com. Follow @adtech on Twitter

About COMEXPOSIUM

The COMEXPOSIUM Group, one of the world's leading event organizers, is involved in more than 170 B2C and B2B events across 11 different sectors, including IT, security, digital, high-tech, food, agriculture, fashion, construction, optics and transport. Comexposium hosts more than 3 million visitors and 45,000 exhibitors around the world.

Comexposium operates across 30+ global economic growth zones, such as: Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Qatar, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA.

