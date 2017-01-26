

PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) reported Thursday a wider year-over-year net loss for the fourth-quarter of 2016. The latest-quarter results included three large non-cash charges and higher than expected restructuring costs. Quarterly total sales and revenues declined 13 percent. Separately, Cat Financial reported that its fourth-quarter 2016 profit was $85 million, a $29 million, or 25 percent, decrease from the fourth quarter of 2015.



'We continue to execute in a challenging economic environment and are focused on improving operating margins, profitability and shareholder returns. While we see signs of positive activity in some of our key end markets, the overall economic environment remains challenging,' said Caterpillar Chief Executive Officer Jim Umpleby.



Caterpillar said its expectations for 2017 are similar to those shared with investors in early December 2016. At that time, the company believed the analyst consensus for 2017 sales and revenues of about $38 billion was a reasonable midpoint expectation. The expectation for sales and revenues in 2017 are now slightly lower due to the strengthening of the U.S. dollar over the past two months, and as a result, current outlook for sales and revenues in 2017 is a range of $36 billion to $39 billion with a midpoint of $37.5 billion. Analysts project revenues of $37.99 billion for fiscal year 2017.



For 2017, the company projects profit per share of about $2.30 at the midpoint of the sales and revenues outlook range. Excluding restructuring costs of about $500 million, it expects adjusted profit of about $2.90 per share at the midpoint, which reflects decremental operating profit pull through of about 30 percent from 2016. Analysts expect annual earnings of $3.04 per share.



In the pre-Market, CAT is currently darting at $97.00, down $1.15 or 1.17 percent.



Loss attributable to common stockholders for the fourth-quarter of 2016 widened to $1.17 billion or $2.00 per share from $94 million or $0.16 per share in the fourth quarter of 2015. The company noted that its fourth-quarter 2016 results included three large non-cash charges and higher than expected restructuring costs. These items resulted in a loss for the quarter and were the primary reason results were lower than the outlook provided in October 2016.



Adjusted profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2016 was $0.83, the same as the fourth quarter of 2015.Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a profit of $0.66 per share for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2016 was $1.262 billion, compared with a loss of $175 million in the fourth quarter of 2015, an unfavorable change of $1.087 billion. The most significant items were the unfavorable impact from mark-to-market losses related to pension and OPEB plans and a goodwill impairment charge in Resource Industries.



Excluding these items, operating profit improved $279 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2015. The improvement was mostly due to lower period costs, a decrease in restructuring costs and favorable variable manufacturing costs, partially offset by lower sales volume. The unfavorable price realization resulted from competitive market conditions, primarily in Resource Industries.



Total sales and revenues were $9.574 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016, a decline of $1.456 billion, or 13 percent, compared with $11.030 billion in the fourth quarter of 2015. Wall Street expected revenues of $9.84 billion for the fourth-quarter.



The decrease in quarterly total sales and revenues were almost entirely due to lower sales volume, resulting from lower end-user demand attributable to continued weak commodity prices globally and economic weakness in many countries. Although some commodity prices improved in the fourth quarter of 2016, the improvement was too recent to significantly impact sales for the quarter. Sales for new equipment declined, while aftermarket parts sales were about flat. The unfavorable impact of price realization also contributed to the decline.



Caterpillar worldwide, full-time employment was about 95,400 at the end of 2016, compared with about 105,700 at the end of 2015, a decrease of about 10,300 full-time employees. The flexible workforce decreased by about 2,000 for a total decrease in the global workforce of about 12,300. The decrease was primarily the result of restructuring programs and lower production volumes.



Separately, Cat Financial reported fourth-quarter 2016 revenues of $642 million, a decrease of $6 million, or 1 percent, compared with the fourth quarter of 2015. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to a $19 million unfavorable impact from lower average earning assets and a $13 million unfavorable impact from returned or repossessed equipment, partially offset by a $24 million favorable impact from higher average financing rates.



Cat Financial Fourth-quarter 2016 profit was $85 million, a $29 million, or 25 percent, decrease from the fourth quarter of 2015.



Cat Financial Profit before income taxes was $122 million for the fourth quarter of 2016, compared with $129 million for the fourth quarter of 2015. The decrease was primarily due to a $13 million unfavorable impact from returned or repossessed equipment, a $9 million unfavorable impact from lower average earning assets and a $9 million increase in provision for credit losses. These unfavorable impacts were partially offset by a decrease of $22 million in other operating expenses primarily driven by the absence of employee separation charges that were recorded in the prior year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX