

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) and Allergan plc (AGN) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a 72 mcg dose of Linzess, or linaclotide, for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) in adult patients.



The newly approved dose will provide physicians with dosing flexibility based on individual presentation or tolerability, in treating the large and heterogenous population of adult CIC patients. The new dose is expected to be available in the first quarter of 2017.



Linzess is now FDA-approved in three dosage strengths - 290 mcg for adult patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C), and 145 mcg as well as a new 72 mcg for the treatment of adults with CIC.



Since the launch of Linzess in December of 2012, nearly 1.5 million unique patients have filled nearly 7 million prescriptions, according to IMS Health data.



