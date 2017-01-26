LOWELL, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- TRC Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRR) announced today that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Chris Vincze and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Tom Bennet will host a conference call on Thursday, February 2 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results for the Company's fiscal second quarter ended December 30, 2016.

To listen to the live webcast and access the accompanying presentation slides, visit the "Investors" section of TRC's website at www.TRCsolutions.com. The call also may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-5790 or (201) 689-8328. A webcast replay will be available in the "Events & Presentations" section for approximately one year.

About TRC

A pioneer in groundbreaking scientific and engineering developments since the 1960s, TRC is a national engineering, environmental consulting and construction management firm that provides integrated services to the power, environmental, infrastructure and oil and gas markets. TRC serves a broad range of commercial, industrial and government clients, implementing complex projects from initial concept to delivery and operation. TRC delivers results that enable clients to achieve success in a complex and changing world. For more information and updates from the Company, visit TRC's website at www.TRCsolutions.com and follow TRC on Twitter and StockTwits at @TRC_Companies and on LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact:

Andrew Blazier

Senior Associate

Sharon Merrill Associates

(617) 542-5300

trr@investorrelations.com



Company Contact:

Thomas W. Bennet, Jr.

CFO

(978) 970-5600

tbennet@trcsolutions.com



