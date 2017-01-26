CAMBRIDGE, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- The market for devices connecting industrial machinery, medical devices, smart cars, wearable garments and gadgets, household appliances, scientific equipment and more to the internet -- collectively known as the Internet of Things, or IoT -- is exploding. According to tech research firm Gartner, by 2020 there will be more than 21 billion installed IoT units driving $3 trillion in economic activity.

Yet, amid this hyper-growth, too many of the organizations developing and adopting connected devices are learning IoT's hard lessons in real-time through a process of trial-and-error.

The annual MIT Enterprise Forum of Cambridge (MITEF) Connected Things conference, slated for March 13, 2017 at the MIT Media Lab, convenes the world's foremost experts to share their knowledge and field-hardened experiences to help organizations close the gap between IoT ambition and IoT actuality.

Connected Things 2017 will give attendees a real-world view into what is happening and what will happen with connected products. Featuring senior executives from GE Digital, IBM Cloud Division, SAP, Blue Archive and others driving the IoT market, topics to be addressed will include security, analytics and deployment. The event will also include demonstrations and displays from leading IoT innovators.

"Every segment of every industry recognizes the value connected devices can deliver," said Katja Wald, Executive Director of MITEF Cambridge. "So the race is on to innovate and deploy IoT to capitalize on the immense promise of a connected world. Convening in the very place where the term IoT was coined -- MIT Media Lab -- our annual Connected Things conference will once again gather leaders from enterprise, academia, the start-up and investor communities and the local innovation ecosystem. We're setting the stage for discussions between all the players, since this is how innovation unfolds."

Connected Things 2017 will open with brief remarks by the conference co-chair, Mark Thirman, IoT Strategist at Telus, followed by a full agenda of panels, networking and presentations, including keynote addresses from:

Bill Ruh, CEO GE Digital;

David Friend, CEO, BlueArchive;

Mac Devine, VP & CTO, Emerging Technology & Advanced Innovation, IBM Cloud Division;

Alan Southall, SVP of Engineering, Head of IoT Predictive Maintenance, SAP





The evening will conclude with a cocktail networking reception and showcase featuring leading IoT developers, innovators and adopters.

Event Details

March 13, 2017, 10:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

MIT Media Lab, 75 Amherst St., Cambridge, Mass.

10:00 - 10:30 a.m. - Registration and Networking

10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. - Welcome and Keynotes

12:00 - 12:45 p.m. - Lunch and Networking

12:45 - 6:20 p.m. - Keynotes, Panels & Presentations

6:20 - 7:30 p.m. - Cocktail Networking Reception

To register and for more information visit: https://mitefcamb.z2systems.com/eventReg.jsp?event=1775&

For a preview of Connected Things 2017 listen to the MITEF Cambridge podcast with Mark Thirman, IoT strategy consultant for Canadian telecom, Telus and an event co-chair.

Follow MIT Enterprise Forum of Cambridge on Twitter at @mitefcmb and Connected Things 2017 on with ConnectedThings2017.

Sponsors supporting this event include IoT Impact Labs and the Math Works. For information on sponsoring, please contact Katja Wald at kwald@mit.edu.

About The MIT Enterprise Forum of Cambridge

The MIT Enterprise Forum of Cambridge is the founding chapter and one of 27 worldwide chapters comprising the MIT Enterprise Forum, Inc. Offering more than 40 programs and events annually that inspire innovation, MIT Enterprise Forum of Cambridge initiatives facilitate critical one-on-one mentoring while providing team services that increase the skills and expertise necessary for entrepreneurs to succeed.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3102723



