CHARLOTTE, NC--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - College basketball, St. Patrick's Day, all-star partners and innovative technology can mean only one thing -- Sirius Madness! Sirius announces it will host the Carolinas' premier technology conference on March 16 at the Westin Charlotte in North Carolina. In 2017, Sirius celebrates its seventh year of bringing together the excitement of March Madness and the latest trends in the rapidly changing technology industry. Break out your favorite college basketball gear and join the madness!

The 2017 Sirius Madness is expected to be the event's biggest year yet with 60 breakout sessions, ranging from solution-focused presentations and panel discussions to technical deep dives and much more! Over 30 of Sirius' premier technology partners -- including Dell EMC, IBM, VMware, Cisco, Citrix and Nutanix -- will be on hand presenting, answering questions, and cheering on their favorite college basketball teams. Each partner booth will support a college basketball team, and Sirius encourages attendees to show their spirit by sporting their favorite team's attire! Numerous TVs will be playing in the background featuring the live games so you won't miss March Madness opening day!

The day will conclude with a St. Patrick's Day happy hour and prizes to those who fill out a bracket card and get lucky! Don't sit on the bench, visit http://madness.siriuscom.com/ to learn more about, and register for, Sirius Madness 2017!

About Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc.: Sirius is a national integrator of technology-based business solutions that span the data center and lines of business. Built on products and services from the world's top technology companies, Sirius solutions are installed, configured and supported by our dedicated teams of highly certified experts. Sirius is focused on helping organizations of all sizes reduce cost and complexity, improve service levels, and minimize risk through the implementation of strategic solutions that include cloud, analytics, mobility, security, IT infrastructure optimization and more. For more information about Sirius, visit siriuscom.com.

