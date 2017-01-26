ALA - Advanced Logistics for Aerospace Awarded at UK-Italy Business Awards - 2017

MILAN, January 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ALA - Advanced Logistics for Aerospace has been awarded one of the UK-Italy Business Awards by the UK Department for International Trade at the January 26th Ceremony in Milan.

ALA was chosen among several companies thanks to its investments in the UK market, bringing specific expertise, systemic know-how and new job opportunities. In 2016 ALA acquired the Anglo-French group STAG and its controlled companies Spectech UK,Spectech France, Spectech US and ACES.

As of the beginning of 2017, all controlled companies, to include those of the former STAG Group, trade with the ALA Advanced Logistics for Aerospace single and global Brand.

"Being a protagonist in the UK market is as key part of ALA strategic priority for 2020, independently from Brexit. This award is a confirmation that we are on the right path," said, Roberto Scaramella, CEO of ALA. "This award incentivizes us to further explore others opportunities, as we just opened a trading office in Texas, USA and we are about to begin commercial operations in China."

The UK-Italy Business Awards acknowledge achievements by Italian companies and individuals who invested in the UK. The Awards Ceremony is organized by the UK Department for International Trade and the British Consulate-General in Milan in cooperation with Borsa Italiana - London Stock Exchange Group.

About ALA - Advanced Logistics for Aerospace

ALA - Advanced Logistics for Aerospace is a stocking distributor and provider of advanced logistics and innovative supply chain services and solutions to the aerospace industry. ALA has its main office in Naples-Italy with logistics plants and operating companies in France, Italy, UK and in the US.