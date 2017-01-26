Contract Cleaning Services Market Growing at a CAGR of 4.8% During 2017 to 2021

PUNE, India, January 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The analysts forecast global contract cleaning services market to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the period 2017-2021. One of the latest trends gaining traction in this market is the development of software to manage cleaning services. To provide better services, multiple contract cleaning service providers are availing the option of software to manage their teams.

The global contract cleaning services market analyst says since contractual cleaning services include a wide range of services and quite many workers especially for a commercial building, it is an integral part of managers of the service provider company to have a regular inspection and details of an employee's working efficiency. Therefore, many contract cleaning service providers are availing the option of software to manage their teams. This software could help them to monitor and bring changes and updates to services. It can also monitor the need for consumables in washroom sanitations and other products during their need to replace or re-filling the products.

The following companies are the key players in the global contract cleaning services market: ABM, ISS, Service Master. Other prominent vendors in the market are: Anago Cleaning Systems, AIS Contract Cleaners, Atlas Cleaning, BELFOR, Cagney Contract Cleaning, Crest Commercial Cleaning, Eco Group Services, Future Cleaning Services, JPM Contract Cleaners, Mitie Group, Nugent Contract Cleaning, OCS Group, Quota Contract Cleaning Services, Stanley Steemer International, The Cleaning Services Group.

According to the contract cleaning services market report, commercial end-users include commercial office buildings, hospitals, educational institutions, and retail spaces. Since contract cleaning services provides a one-stop solution for overall cleaning and maintenance of a building, it has been in a strong demand from commercial end-users. A majority share of around 55% of global contract cleaning services accounts for commercial cleaning services since outsourcing them has various benefits.

Analysts have estimated the Americas to dominate the contract cleaning services market during the forecast period. Healthcare in the US offers high-quality professional care and cleaning is an integral part of their working system. Contract cleaning services top-notch services and deliver comparatively quicker and efficient work performance than in-house cleaning services, leading to their augmented demand in the region.

