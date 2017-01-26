Outokumpu Oyj Stock exchange release January 26, 2017 at 4.00 pm EET



Outokumpu is changing its financial reporting practices as of the first quarter 2017 interim report onwards. Going forward, Outokumpu will consider EBITDA as its main performance indicator. Furthermore, Outokumpu replaces underlying figures with adjusted figures.



"After a thorough analysis, we have come to consider adjusted EBITDA to be the most relevant performance indicator. Given our focus on cash generation and net debt reduction, we see EBITDA to be the best metric to follow the development of our businesses going forward," says Outokumpu CFO Chris de la Camp.



Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBIT will not exclude raw material related inventory gains/losses and metal derivative gains/losses unlike current underlying figures. Material income and expense items such as restructuring costs, impairments, and gains or losses on sale of assets or businesses will be excluded from the adjusted figures as they have also been excluded from the underlying figures.



The fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results will be reported with the current method using the underlying EBIT as main performance indicator. The new practice will be implemented from first quarter 2017 onwards. Thus, the outlook given in connection with Annual Accounts 2016 will be based on the new practice. Consequently, Outokumpu will discontinue reporting underlying EBITDA and underlying EBIT figures from its first-quarter interim report onwards.



Attached the historical adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBIT figures for the Group and business areas.



Adjusted EBITDA



EUR million I/15 II/15 III/15 IV/15 2015 I/16 II/16 III/16 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Europe 98 108 35 71 311 81 76 107 Americas -7 -43 -27 -42 -120 -37 -3 12 Long Products 5 8 3 -6 10 -4 -1 2 Other operations and -12 -18 -4 -2 -36 -11 -6 -4 intra-group items -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Group total adjusted 83 55 6 21 165 29 66 116 EBITDA



Adjusted EBIT



EUR million I/15 II/15 III/15 IV/15 2015 I/16 II/16 III/16 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Europe 46 57 -17 29 115 40 36 44 Americas -29 -65 -49 -56 -200 -50 -16 -1 Long Products 3 5 1 -8 2 -6 -3 -0 Other operations and -12 -23 -9 -6 -49 -12 -8 -5 intra-group items -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Group total adjusted EBIT 8 -26 -74 -40 -132 -29 9 38



Other operations' figures for 2015 include the divested SKS operations.



