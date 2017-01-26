Report Says EasyVista's Focus on Cloud, Mobility, and Service Apps for Line of Business Use Cases is Helping to Redefine ITSM

EasyVista Inc., a leading provider of service management software for IT organizations, today announced availability of a report from industry analyst firm 451 Research chronicling EasyVista's efforts to reinvent IT service management through mobile and cloud innovations. The research firm finds that EasyVista is making "good headway in product design and market traction" as it works toward modernizing the ITSM industry.

"EasyVista has done a very good job so far of navigating the choppy waters from legacy ITSM to a new world of mobile-accessed and cloud-delivered workflows," said Chris Marsh, Research Director for 451 Research's Enterprise Mobility Practice, in the report. "The SaaS version of its product is selling well and driving solid overall revenue."

Highlights of the report include:

Traction with Cloud-Based ITSM: The 451 Research report highlights EasyVista's increasing focus on delivering a robust SaaS ITSM solution and singles out the company's success in the SaaS market over the past two years. Wrote Marsh: "Of its roughly 1,000 customers globally, 250 are SaaS customers, but in the US specifically, 75% of its installed based are using its SaaS version." The report also recognizes EasyVista's strong SaaS infrastructure, including 12 datacenters overseen by two management centers.

The 451 Research report highlights EasyVista's increasing focus on delivering a robust SaaS ITSM solution and singles out the company's success in the SaaS market over the past two years. Wrote Marsh: "Of its roughly 1,000 customers globally, 250 are SaaS customers, but in the US specifically, 75% of its installed based are using its SaaS version." The report also recognizes EasyVista's strong SaaS infrastructure, including 12 datacenters overseen by two management centers. Mobile Service Management with Service Apps The 451 Research report credits EasyVista with innovation in mobile ITSM with its Service Apps capabilities, enabling end users to resolve problems, get information and request service anytime via any device. The research states that a growing number of customers are taking advantage of this mobile functionality.

The 451 Research report credits EasyVista with innovation in mobile ITSM with its capabilities, enabling end users to resolve problems, get information and request service anytime via any device. The research states that a growing number of customers are taking advantage of this mobile functionality. Innovations in Workflow with Apps Builder: The report calls out EasyVista's Apps Builder capabilities, an intuitive interface for IT professionals to provision new service apps using codeless configuration. March writes that the EasyVista ITSM solution "includes an App Builder that can build and modify new apps using the workflows administrators have built using Service Manager." The report also states that EasyVista is making progress on developing "templates for function-agnostic workflows and a community site where customers can post their own app templates."

The report calls out EasyVista's capabilities, an intuitive interface for IT professionals to provision new service apps using codeless configuration. March writes that the EasyVista ITSM solution "includes an that can build and modify new apps using the workflows administrators have built using Service Manager." The report also states that EasyVista is making progress on developing "templates for function-agnostic workflows and a community site where customers can post their own app templates." Expansion into Workflows in Other Lines of Business: 451 Research highlights the fact that EasyVista has successfully moved beyond traditional service desk use cases into workflows within other lines of business. "A growing portion of its SaaS customers' use cases address workflows (although not business-function-specific) in legal, HR and other lines of business," wrote Marsh.

"We're pleased to see validation of our product and market strategy from a highly respected firm like 451 Research," said Jamal Labed, COO, EasyVista. "The expectations on IT to deliver superior services to an increasingly mobile workforce have never been higher and our innovations in mobility, cloud, and codeless service app configurations make it easier for our customers to deliver those services efficiently."

A complimentary copy of the 451 Research report is available here.

About EasyVista

EasyVista is reinventing service management for the mobile user making it easy to deliver and easy to use. EasyVista is a service management platform that automates and personalizes service delivery for employees and other end users without a single line of code. The only solution on the market that is purpose-built as a mobile-first experience, EasyVista helps 1,000+ enterprises around the world to radically improve the service experience, dramatically simplify and accelerate service creation and management and reduce and control the total cost of service delivery. EasyVista serves companies across a variety of industries, including financial services, healthcare, higher education, technology, public sector, retail, manufacturing and more.

For more information:

Visit EasyVista at www.easyvista.com

Follow EasyVista on Twitter at @EasyVista

Read the EasyVista blog

Follow EasyVista on LinkedIn

Become a fan of EasyVista on Facebook

About 451 Research

415 Research is a preeminent information technology research and advisory company. With a core focus on technology innovation and market disruption, we provide essential insight for leaders of the digital economy. More than 100 analysts and consultants deliver that insight via syndicated research, advisory services and live events to more than 1,000 client organizations in North America, Europe and around the world. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in New York, 451 Research is a division of The 451 Group.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170126005357/en/

Contacts:

EasyVista, Inc.

Julia Glenister, 415-459-3688

easyvista@jagwiregroup.com