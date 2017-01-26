Resolution Games Casts Its Popular Virtual Reality Fishing Game, Bait!, to Daydream

After passing 1 Million Players, Resolution Games Lures New Anglers on Daydream

STOCKHOLM, Jan.26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, virtual reality (VR) games studio Resolution Games released its popular fishing game, Bait! on Daydream, Google's platform for high quality mobile VR. The company also announced that prior to the launch on Daydream, Bait! has passed one million players.

"We are so excited to see the initial interest in Bait! as it crests 1 million players," said Tommy Palm, CEO and co-founder of Resolution Games. "And, we now look forward to making the game available for the growing audience on Daydream, while adding the ability to use the motion controller for casting and reeling in fish, which adds a whole new layer to the game's immersion within VR."

Bait! provides a diverse, story-driven experience where players are transported to Bait! Island to help their boss catch a rare fish as they try to save the faltering aquarium where they work. The game features five different lakes, each with varying fish species to collect throughout. Expert anglers can bag them all and aim for the dream of reeling in a prize-winning catch of every type.

Bait! costs $7.99 and can be downloaded on the Google Play store for Daydream now. To learn more, see the trailer here or visit https://www.facebook.com/baitgame/.

About Resolution Games:

Resolution Games is the first virtual reality (VR) games studio focused on creating accessible, fun games that everyone can enjoy - pushing the limits of the emerging VR games space. Their mobile VR fishing game, Bait!, is known as one of the most popular VR titles to date with more than a million downloads and counting, while their carnival-themed game, Wonderglade, is currently the most popular game on Daydream. The studio is composed of highly respected game industry veterans, serial entrepreneurs and thought leaders with a proven track record of widely acclaimed success spanning across mass market and AAA games, free-to-play games, hardware and more. Resolution Games is privately held and based in Stockholm, Sweden.

