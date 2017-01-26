China Automotive Glass Industry to 2020: Market Size is Expected to Reach 146 Million Square Meters - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets

has announced the addition of the

"China Automotive Glass Industry Report, 2016-2020"

report to their offering.

The report mainly covers the following:





Overview of China automotive glass industry (including definition, classification, development course, industry chain analysis, industry policies and development trends, etc.);

automotive glass industry (including definition, classification, development course, industry chain analysis, industry policies and development trends, etc.); Analysis on global and China automobile industry (containing output, sales volume, market size, competitive landscape, etc.);

automobile industry (containing output, sales volume, market size, competitive landscape, etc.); Analysis on global and China float glass industry (embracing market size, competitive landscape, development trends, etc.);

float glass industry (embracing market size, competitive landscape, development trends, etc.); Analysis on global and Chinese automotive glass market (comprising market size, market segments, competitive landscape, etc.);

Analysis on 15 domestic and overseas automotive glass manufacturers such as Asahi Glass , NSG, Fuyao Glass , Shanghai Yaohua Pilkington Glass, Xinyi Glass , Saint-Gobain, Shanxi Lihu Glass, Guangzhou Dongxu Automobile Glass and Changzhou Changjiang Glass (profile, financial status, products, production, marketing, capacity distribution, production bases, R & D, as well as the latest developments).

China's automotive glass market size reached 110 million square meters in 2015, with a CAGR of 7.9% compared with 2011. With the slowdown in the automobile market in the future, the automotive glass market will decelerate, at a CAGR of 5.9% in the next five years. By 2020, the market size is expected to reach 146 million square meters.



Chinese automotive glass market is mainly divided into the supporting market and the maintenance & replacement market. The supporting market shared about 88.3% of the whole automotive glass market in 2015, but the demand herein will decline in the future with the falling automobile output growth; the maintenance & replacement market occupied about 11.7%, while the demand herein will jump with China's rising car ownership and extended car service life.



In terms of products, the current mainstream automotive glass still centers on tempered glass and laminated glass. With higher requirements of drivers and passengers on safety and comfort as well as in-depth applications of optical, mechanical and other technologies in glass products, special function glass has been more and more popular in the market.



As for competitive landscape, Chinese auto parts supporting market has entered into a relatively stable stage with high concentration after years of development. Fuyao Glass seized 63% market share exclusively in 2015 and has established relationship with most of major Chinese automakers to support a wide range of passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Asahi Glass (AGC) enjoyed 12% market share in 2015, serving passenger cars under Japanese brands.



Saint-Gobain that mainly targets European passenger cars ranked third by market share. The followers -- Xinyi Glass, NSG, Shanghai Yaohua Pilkington Glass and other companies held the respective market share of less than 10%, mainly involved with passenger cars; other manufacturers mainly focus on low-grade commercial vehicle supporting and replacement markets.



Companies Mentioned



AGC

BSG Auto Glass Co., Ltd.

Changzhou Changjiang Glass Co., Ltd.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Dongxu Automobile Glass Co., Ltd.

Hebei Tongyong Glass Industrial Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Tiemao Glass Co., Ltd.

Ming Chi Glass Co., Ltd.

NSG

Nanjing Yunhai Automobile Glass & Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

SYP Kangqiao Autoglass Co., Ltd.

Saint-Gobain

Shandong Jinjing Science & Technology Stock Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Yaohua Pilkington Glass Group Co., Ltd.

Shanxi Lihu Glass (Group) Co., Ltd.

Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xtxv4c/china_automotive

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716