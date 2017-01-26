Coagulation Analyzer Market to Reach $4.84 Billion by 2021: Increasingly High Incidences of CVD's - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dublin - Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market - Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The coagulation analyzer market is projected to reach USD 4.84 Billion by 2021 from USD 2.98 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2016 to 2021.

Based on end-users, the coagulation analyzers market are classified into clinical laboratories, PoC testing and others. The clinical laboratories segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global coagulation analyzers market in 2016. Increasing prevalence of CVD's and the fact that most diagnostic tests are performed in hospitals or hospital-attached laboratories will drive the growth of this market.



Geographically, the coagulation analyzers market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Growth in the North American segment is primarily driven by increasing aging population and increasing prevalence of CVD's.



The major factors contributing to the growth of the coagulation analyzers market include increasing high incidences of CVD's, increasing blood related disorders, and rising geriatric population. On the other hand, slow adoption of advanced hemostasis instruments in emerging economies and high cost of fully automated hemostasis analyzers are the major factors restraining the growth of this market. The high growth potential in the Asian region provides growth opportunities to players in the coagulation analyzers market.



The major players in this market include are Siemens AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Alere Inc. (U.S.), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Diagnostica Stago (France), Helena Laboratories (U.S.), Instrumentation Laboratory (U.S.), and International Technidyne Corporation (U.S.).

Companies Mentioned:



Alere Inc.

Diagnostica Stago Sas

Helena Laboratories

Instrumentation Laboratory (A Division of the Werfen Group)

International Technidyne Corporation (ITC)

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Roche Diagnostics (A Division of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.)

Siemens Healthcare (A Division of Siemens AG)

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Coagulation Analyzer Market, By Product



7 Coagulation Analyzer Market, By Test



8 Coagulation Analyzer Market, By Technology



9 Coagulation Analyzer Market, By Patient Care Setting



10 Coagulation Analyzer Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



13 Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8bdmx7/coagulationhemost

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716