$18.99 Billion Neurostimulation Devices Market Analysis & Trends 2016-2025: Increased Spending in R&D and Huge Growth potential From Emerging Nations - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Neurostimulation Devices Market Analysis & Trends - Product, Application - Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Neurostimulation Devices Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 15.3% over the next decade to reach approximately $18.99 billion by 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increased spending in R&D and huge growth potential from emerging nations.

This industry report analyzes the global markets for Neurostimulation Devices across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

Based on Application the market is categorized into Pain management, Parkinson's Disease, Essential tremor, Gastroparesis, Epilepsy, Depression, Urinary and fecal incontinence, Dystonia and Other Applications.

Depending on the Product the market is segmented by Spinal cord stimulators, Deep brain stimulators, Vagus nerve stimulators, Sacral nerve stimulators and Gastric electric stimulators.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Huge growth potential from emerging nations

3.1.2 Increased spending in R&D

3.1.3 Recent Technological advancements in Neurostimulation Devices

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Neurostimulation Devices Market, By Application

4.1 Pain management

4.2 Parkinson's Disease

4.3 Essential tremor

4.4 Gastroparesis

4.5 Epilepsy

4.6 Depression

4.7 Urinary and fecal incontinence

4.8 Dystonia

4.9 Other Applications

5 Neurostimulation Devices Market, By Product

5.1 Spinal cord stimulators

5.2 Deep brain stimulators

5.3 Vagus nerve stimulators

5.4 Sacral nerve stimulators

5.5 Gastric electric stimulators

6 Neurostimulation Devices Market, By Geography

7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities

8 Leading Companies

8.1 Boston Scientific Corporation

8.2 Codman & Shurtleff's

8.3 Cyberonics

8.4 IntraPace

8.5 Medtronic

8.6 Neuronetics, Inc

8.8 Nevro Corporation

8.8 St. Jude Medical

8.9 Uroplasty

